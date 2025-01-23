HAWTHORN has called it the pre-season mark of the year - but was it?
Nick Watson's stunning one-handed grab lit up Hawthorn's match simulation session on Thursday, with the young forward continuing his must-see heroics from his memorable debut season.
But less than two weeks earlier, a player at Hawthorn's fiercest rival took a mark that is at least the equal of Watson's, perhaps even better.
On January 11, Essendon's Sam Durham took an almighty hanger at a Bombers training session that stunned his teammates.
The 23-year-old came from deep and climbed on the back of teammate Kaine Baldwin to take a brilliant grab.
So whose mark was better? Watch the two clips and vote in our poll below.