Check out the huge pre-season marks taken by Hawk Nick Watson and Bomber Sam Durham

Nick Watson and Sam Durham have taken huge hangers this pre-season. Pictures: @Hawthorn FC (X), @BomberRicko (X)

HAWTHORN has called it the pre-season mark of the year - but was it?

Nick Watson's stunning one-handed grab lit up Hawthorn's match simulation session on Thursday, with the young forward continuing his must-see heroics from his memorable debut season.

Nick Watson takes the pre season mark of the year 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9GEYBfMZpD — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) January 23, 2025

But less than two weeks earlier, a player at Hawthorn's fiercest rival took a mark that is at least the equal of Watson's, perhaps even better.

On January 11, Essendon's Sam Durham took an almighty hanger at a Bombers training session that stunned his teammates.

The 23-year-old came from deep and climbed on the back of teammate Kaine Baldwin to take a brilliant grab.

DUZZZ!!!



Sam Durham with the mark of the preseason.



He started deep in the goalsquare and got to the the contest very quickly @essendonfc @tazweare



1/2 pic.twitter.com/WPkG5YRAgz — Rick Edwards (@BomberRicko) January 11, 2025

So whose mark was better? Watch the two clips and vote in our poll below.