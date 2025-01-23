After being overlooked in his draft year, Fremantle train-on player Isaiah Dudley has what it takes to join the big leagues, his SANFL coach says

Isaiah Dudley in action at a Fremantle training session. Picture: Fremantle FC/Twitter

FREMANTLE train-on forward Isaiah Dudley has the talent and physical traits to flourish in an AFL environment if he is given the chance this pre-season, according to his Central District coach Paul Thomas.

Dudley is trialling for the Dockers' vacant list spot during the Supplemental Selection Period and gave a glimpse of his talent during match simulation this week when he crumbed expertly and snapped a brilliant goal.

The Central District small forward was rated as one of the most naturally talented players in his draft year in 2021, but Thomas said he had since developed the work-rate and physical base required to have an impact at AFL level as soon as this year.

Isaiah Dudley in action during a match between Fitzroy Cubs and Carlton VFL on May 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's matured heaps in the last three years and he's got loads of talent, so I've got no doubt that he would flourish in a full-time, high-performance environment," Thomas told AFL.com.au.

"He certainly has the ability to make a run at it this season and he'd be ready by the end of the summer, I would hope.

"This year he was part of a club-supported, high-performance program and we really saw [the results] in his game with his ability to get higher up the ground and help us connect.

"He played big minutes at times as well, which he probably couldn't have done two years ago. It's a massive credit to Isaiah for doing the work to get noticed."

Isaiah Dudley (left) and Baynen Lowe. Picture: Fremantle FC/Twitter

Dudley is the cousin of star Melbourne small forward Kysaiah Pickett and a nephew of Adelaide and Carlton champion Eddie Betts, developing through the Crows' Next Generation Academy before he was overlooked at the Draft.

He was tracked closely by clubs after earning All-Australian selection at Under-16s level in 2019, and a few – including Fremantle – have continued to monitor him, with the Dockers watching him train last year before inviting him to join their pre-season.

The 21-year-old has become a pivotal figure at Central District, finishing third in the club's best and fairest this year and producing an excellent finals series for the Bulldogs.

2024 SDNR Honouree Sonny Morey with current Central Districts indigenous players Isaiah Dudley, Letisha Ackland, Mihail Lochowiak, Jyearah Newchurch and Anzac Lochowiak, during the 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch. Picture: AFL Photos

Thomas said ball-use and decision-making were two of Dudley's outstanding attributes, highlighting the small forward's ability to play a high-impact game where his possessions were maximised.

"He uses the ball so well, his decision making is outstanding, and he has an ability to put teammates in better positions," Thomas said.

"Roughly every second time he touched the ball for us, it resulted in a score, so he was our highest score-assist player and we certainly know that when he touches the ball something positive happens."

Isaiah Dudley at Fremantle training in January, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

Dudley has also got better at using his 168cm frame, Thomas said, displaying similar traits to West Coast premiership forward and Port Adelaide goalkicker Willie Rioli with his ability to protect space and read where the ball is going.

His chance to train at Fremantle was created after the Dockers placed young forward/ruck Odin Jones on the long-term injury list following spinal surgery for a fractured vertebrae.

Fellow SANFL small forward Baynen Lowe also trialled for the vacant list spot following an outstanding season for Norwood that saw him named in the competition's team of the year. A shoulder injury, however, brought his stint to an abrupt end before Christmas.

Former Port Adelaide and Geelong forward Quinton Narkle was signed by the Dockers on the opening day of the SSP window, which runs through to February 21.