Former Suns ruckman Brayden Crossley has been invited to train with the Bulldogs

Brayden Crossley in action during Southport's VFL semi-final against Geelong on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have invited former Gold Coast ruckman Brayden Crossley to play in Sunday's intraclub in Maroochydore during the club's pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast.

Crossley underwent a medical with the club on Wednesday and will be permitted to train with Luke Beveridge's squad under pre-season supplemental selection period rules.

It is understood that Crossley has only been offered the opportunity to join the captain's run on Saturday and scratch match on Sunday, but the Bulldogs are open to extending the trial for the duration of the camp – and potentially back in Victoria.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the premier ruckmen outside the AFL across the past few years, leading Southport to a Grand Final this year after being included in the VFL Team of the Year squad.

Crossley played 10 games for Gold Coast after being recruited from the Suns' Academy, before being delisted at the end of 2019 after being handed a 12-month anti-doping suspension.

Since joining Southport for the 2021 season, the 198cm ruckman has become a star in the VFL, putting his hand up for another AFL chance in 2024 during a phenomenal finals series where he amassed 69 hitouts in the Grand Final, a week after registering 71 against Footscray in the preliminary final win.

Learn More 04:50

St Kilda recently made a move for another state league star, signing reigning Magarey medallist Harry Boyd out of the SANFL last week after inviting the Norwood ruckman to train with Ross Lyon's squad in December.

The Bulldogs expressed some interest in Boyd and have been keeping tabs on back-up ruck options since Jordon Sweet departed for Port Adelaide at the end of 2023.

All-Australian ruckman Tim English is currently sidelined with an abdominal injury and won't train with the main group in Queensland, but the West Australian is expected to play in the practice matches next month ahead of round one.

Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Werribee captain Dom Brew has been trialling at Mission Whitten Oval since the SSP window opened at the end of November.

Brew missed a chunk of training before Christmas but has since returned to full fitness in a bid to chase an AFL contract at the age of 27.

The 2024 J.J. Liston Trophy winner is expected to get until the deadline to press his case, but will now be joined in Queensland by Crossley.