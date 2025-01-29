WEST Coast youngster Reuben Ginbey has been fined $1000 and received a spent conviction after urinating in public at a music festival.
Ginbey, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and failing to comply with police directions at a music event on January 4.
He appeared at Joondalup Courthouse on Wednesday.
"I would like to apologise for my actions. They were not to the standard that I expect of myself, or others expect of me," Ginbey said.
"I will learn from this and I thank the club for their support throughout the process."
A top-10 draft pick in 2022, Ginbey has established himself as one of the Eagles' brightest young stars in 40 AFL games over the past two seasons.
He earned a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination in his third career game, against Fremantle in round three, 2023.
The East Perth product played every game in 2024 and is a key piece in the puzzle for new coach Andrew McQualter as he attempts to steer West Coast out of the doldrums.