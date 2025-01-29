Reuben Ginbey in action during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast youngster Reuben Ginbey has been fined $1000 and received a spent conviction after urinating in public at a music festival.

Ginbey, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and failing to comply with police directions at a music event on January 4.

He appeared at Joondalup Courthouse on Wednesday.

"I would like to apologise for my actions. They were not to the standard that I expect of myself, or others expect of me," Ginbey said.

"I will learn from this and I thank the club for their support throughout the process."

A top-10 draft pick in 2022, Ginbey has established himself as one of the Eagles' brightest young stars in 40 AFL games over the past two seasons.

Reuben Ginbey after West Coast's clash with Carlton in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

He earned a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination in his third career game, against Fremantle in round three, 2023.

The East Perth product played every game in 2024 and is a key piece in the puzzle for new coach Andrew McQualter as he attempts to steer West Coast out of the doldrums.