Chris and Tom – last season’s winner and runner-up – give their tips for AFL Fantasy in 2025

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal during the preliminary final between Sydney and Port Adelaide at the SCG on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU DON'T need to have followed AFL for your whole life to have Fantasy success. Chris Burnham and Tom Hales are testament to this after finishing first and second in AFL Fantasy Classic last season.

The English-born pair moved to Perth in the last decade, instantly becoming footy fans and started playing the official Fantasy game of the AFL soon after. They learned the ropes quickly and enjoyed huge success in 2024.

Tom's team, aptly named Pom United, led the competition in the back-half of the season only to be pipped by Chris, coach of Noeyedeer5, in the final round.

Warnie caught up with the now Western Australian's for a chat through last season and a look ahead to selections to have a knockout 2025. From their top midfield picks of Connor Rozee and Andrew Brayshaw, who were key players in that final round, to some sneaky forward selections with low ownership, they cover plenty of issues facing Fantasy coaches this pre-season.

Strategy chat, Fantasy philosophies and the fun of the game are covered in an insightful discussion that shouldn't be missed by any coach hoping to rank highly or win their league.

Episode guide

2:00 - What went wrong for Tom.

3:15 - Holding rookies was a key for Chris getting 23-24 premiums.

5:15 - What got these Poms into AFL Fantasy?

7:30 - The byes aren't the same in 2025 which will make things different.

10:35 - Bailey Smith gets picked, but other early bye players are up in the air.

17:15 - Tom declares that he loves midpriced players.

21:15 - Left field defender selections including Sam De Koning and Trent Rivers.

23:30 - Connor Rozee cost Chris a car, but will pick him this year.

26:30 - Tom has flagged Jack Hutchinson as a cheap FWD option.

30:40 - Some different thoughts from the boys on rucks.

34:40 - Where will Chris and Tom spend the majority of their salary cap?

39:40 - Who did they replace Mattaes Phillipou with?

44:45 - Don't pay up for Harry Sheezel.

51:05 - Do you need to pick a captain from the start?

