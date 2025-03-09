TWO OF the longest goalkicking droughts in the AFL ended this weekend, although one was much more surprising than the other.
In January, AFL.com.au compiled a list of the longest gaps between goals at every club, but two names high on the list have been scrubbed off just two games into the season.
The move of Sydney defender Tom McCartin into the forward 50 this year had been flagged in the pre-season, so it wasn't a major shock that he kicked his first AFL goal in 89 games on Friday night, the first time he'd hit the scoreboard since round 13, 2020.
But on Sunday afternoon, not even Sam Taylor himself would have predicted he would be the one to kick the first goal of the game.
The Greater Western Sydney defender had kicked just one career goal before this weekend, against Melbourne in round 10, 2019.
But his drought of 93 games ended when he won a 50m penalty early against Collingwood on Sunday afternoon, moving him to within range of the big sticks. He duly converted, albeit a little awkwardly, sparking wild celebrations from his teammates.
Taylor's goal means teammate Connor Idun stands alone at the Giants with the longest goalkicking drought, which now sits at 94 consecutive matches since his debut in round 20, 2019.
But Idun is still 33 games behind Gold Coast defender Sam Collins, who sits equal 15th in VFL/AFL history of most games without kicking a goal, with Collingwood's Ted Potter (182 games) the all-time record holder.
Collins is one of three defenders currently on a run of more than 100 games without a goal. Fremantle's Luke Ryan (streak of 123 games) kicked the most recent of his three career goals at the start of 2019, while the last time Liam Jones kicked a major was way back in 2016, 118 games ago, in his second season at Carlton.
See below for the longest active goal droughts at your club and the players yet to kick a goal at AFL level (not including those yet to debut).
Longest active goalkicking droughts
Sam Collins - 127 games
Luke Ryan - 123 games
Liam Jones - 118 games
Connor Idun - 94 games
Aliir Aliir - 92 games
Joel Hamling - 91 games
Dougal Howard - 83 games
Jordon Butts
Drought: 75 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Jordon Butts, 75 games; Max Michalanney, 45 games; Mark Keane, 31 games; Josh Worrell, 30 games; Hugh Bond, seven games
Noah Answerth
Drought: 58 games
Last goal: v Haw in R19, 2019
Yet to kick a goal: Darragh Joyce, 24 games; Shadeau Brain, nine games; Henry Smith, four games
Jacob Weitering
Drought: 59 games
Last goal: v NM in R7, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: Cooper Lord, two games
Darcy Moore
Drought: 67 games
Last goal: v BL in R5, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: Charlie Dean, eight games; Jakob Ryan, one game; Tew Jiath, one game
Ben McKay
Drought: 49 games
Last goal: v Ade in R15, 2022 (for NM)
Yet to kick a goal: Zach Reid, nine games
Luke Ryan
Drought: 123 games
Last goal: v NM in R1, 2019
Yet to kick a goal: Josh Draper, 20 games; Karl Worner, eight games; Liam Reidy, two games; Hugh Davies, two games; Cooper Simpson, two games
Jed Bews
Drought: 40 games
Last goal: v BL in R4, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: Oisin Mullin, 18 games; Ted Clohesy, three games; Connor O’Sullivan, one game
Sam Collins
Drought: 127 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Sam Collins, 127 games; Bodhi Uwland, 24 games
Connor Idun
Drought: 94 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Connor Idun, 94 games; Leek Aleer, 12 games; Joe Fonti, five games
Tom Barrass
Drought: 51 games
Last goal: v GC in R1, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: James Blanck, 24 games; Seamus Mitchell, 24 games; Bailey Macdonald, two games
Jake Bowey
Drought: 22 games
Last goal: v BL in R18, 2023
Yet to kick a goal: Blake Howes, 16 games; Andy Moniz-Wakefield, six games; Kynan Brown, two games
Luke McDonald
Drought: 32 games
Last goal: v Ess in R12, 2023
Yet to kick a goal: Jackson Archer, 23 games; Miller Bergman, 16 games; Colby McKercher, 16 games; Josh Goater, 12 games; Wil Dawson, three games; Riley Hardeman, three games
Aliir Aliir
Drought: 92 games
Last goal: v Geel in R18, 2020 (for Syd)
Yet to kick a goal: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, 77 games; Dylan Williams, 27 games; Will Lorenz, two games
Nick Vlastuin
Drought: 29 games
Last goal: v Syd in R17, 2023
Yet to kick a goal: Tylar Young, 28 games; Kane McAuliffe, nine games; James Trezise, eight games; Jacob Blight, three games
Dougal Howard
Drought: 83 games
Last goal: v Ade in R7, 2020
Yet to kick a goal: Arie Schoenmaker, four games; Lance Collard, three games; Angus McLennan, two games
Joel Hamling
Drought: 91 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Joel Hamling, 91 games; Caleb Mitchell, two games; Jack Buller, one game
Brady Hough
Drought: 53 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Brady Hough, 53 games; Harry Edwards, 39 games; Rhett Bazzo, 21 games; Callum Jamieson, 17 games; Harvey Johnston, six games; Clay Hall, three games; Harry Barnett, two games; Loch Rawlinson, one game
Liam Jones
Drought: 118 games
Last goal: v Melb in R22, 2016 (for Carl)
Yet to kick a goal: Ryley Sanders, 14 games; Luke Cleary, seven games