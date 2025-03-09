Two of the longest individual goal droughts came to an end across the weekend

Sam Taylor celebrates a goal for Greater Western Sydney against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO OF the longest goalkicking droughts in the AFL ended this weekend, although one was much more surprising than the other.

In January, AFL.com.au compiled a list of the longest gaps between goals at every club, but two names high on the list have been scrubbed off just two games into the season.

The move of Sydney defender Tom McCartin into the forward 50 this year had been flagged in the pre-season, so it wasn't a major shock that he kicked his first AFL goal in 89 games on Friday night, the first time he'd hit the scoreboard since round 13, 2020.

But on Sunday afternoon, not even Sam Taylor himself would have predicted he would be the one to kick the first goal of the game.

The Greater Western Sydney defender had kicked just one career goal before this weekend, against Melbourne in round 10, 2019.

But his drought of 93 games ended when he won a 50m penalty early against Collingwood on Sunday afternoon, moving him to within range of the big sticks. He duly converted, albeit a little awkwardly, sparking wild celebrations from his teammates.

Taylor's goal means teammate Connor Idun stands alone at the Giants with the longest goalkicking drought, which now sits at 94 consecutive matches since his debut in round 20, 2019.

But Idun is still 33 games behind Gold Coast defender Sam Collins, who sits equal 15th in VFL/AFL history of most games without kicking a goal, with Collingwood's Ted Potter (182 games) the all-time record holder.

Collins is one of three defenders currently on a run of more than 100 games without a goal. Fremantle's Luke Ryan (streak of 123 games) kicked the most recent of his three career goals at the start of 2019, while the last time Liam Jones kicked a major was way back in 2016, 118 games ago, in his second season at Carlton.

See below for the longest active goal droughts at your club and the players yet to kick a goal at AFL level (not including those yet to debut).

Longest active goalkicking droughts

Sam Collins - 127 games

Luke Ryan - 123 games

Liam Jones - 118 games

Connor Idun - 94 games

Aliir Aliir - 92 games

Joel Hamling - 91 games

Dougal Howard - 83 games

Jordon Butts

Drought: 75 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Jordon Butts, 75 games; Max Michalanney, 45 games; Mark Keane, 31 games; Josh Worrell, 30 games; Hugh Bond, seven games

Jordon Butts and Kyle Langford compete for the ball during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Answerth

Drought: 58 games

Last goal: v Haw in R19, 2019

Yet to kick a goal: Darragh Joyce, 24 games; Shadeau Brain, nine games; Henry Smith, four games

Noah Answerth in action during the R24 match between Brisbane and Essendon at the Gabba on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Weitering

Drought: 59 games

Last goal: v NM in R7, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Cooper Lord, two games

Jacob Weitering grabs Kyle Langford during the R13 match between Carlton and Essendon at the MCG on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Moore

Drought: 67 games

Last goal: v BL in R5, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Charlie Dean, eight games; Jakob Ryan, one game; Tew Jiath, one game

Darcy Moore and Harrison Petty during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben McKay

Drought: 49 games

Last goal: v Ade in R15, 2022 (for NM)

Yet to kick a goal: Zach Reid, nine games

Ben McKay handballs during Essendon's game against St Kilda in R3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Ryan

Drought: 123 games

Last goal: v NM in R1, 2019

Yet to kick a goal: Josh Draper, 20 games; Karl Worner, eight games; Liam Reidy, two games; Hugh Davies, two games; Cooper Simpson, two games

Luke Ryan kicks the ball during the R17 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jed Bews

Drought: 40 games

Last goal: v BL in R4, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Oisin Mullin, 18 games; Ted Clohesy, three games; Connor O’Sullivan, one game

Jed Bews during Geelong's qualifying final against Port Adelaide on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Collins

Drought: 127 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Sam Collins, 127 games; Bodhi Uwland, 24 games

Sam Collins handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Idun

Drought: 94 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Connor Idun, 94 games; Leek Aleer, 12 games; Joe Fonti, five games

Jack Buckley, Connor Idun and Sam Taylor after GWS' win over Port Adelaide in the 2023 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Barrass

Drought: 51 games

Last goal: v GC in R1, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: James Blanck, 24 games; Seamus Mitchell, 24 games; Bailey Macdonald, two games

Tom Barrass at Hawthorn training after joining from West Coast. Picture: X / @HawthornFC

Jake Bowey

Drought: 22 games

Last goal: v BL in R18, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Blake Howes, 16 games; Andy Moniz-Wakefield, six games; Kynan Brown, two games

Jake Bowey in action during the R20 match between Melbourne and GWS at the MCG on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke McDonald

Drought: 32 games

Last goal: v Ess in R12, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Jackson Archer, 23 games; Miller Bergman, 16 games; Colby McKercher, 16 games; Josh Goater, 12 games; Wil Dawson, three games; Riley Hardeman, three games

Luke McDonald is tackled during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Aliir Aliir

Drought: 92 games

Last goal: v Geel in R18, 2020 (for Syd)

Yet to kick a goal: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, 77 games; Dylan Williams, 27 games; Will Lorenz, two games

Aliir Aliir handballs ahead of Bobby Hill during the R6 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at the MCG on April 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Nick Vlastuin

Drought: 29 games

Last goal: v Syd in R17, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Tylar Young, 28 games; Kane McAuliffe, nine games; James Trezise, eight games; Jacob Blight, three games

Nick Vlastuin in action during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dougal Howard

Drought: 83 games

Last goal: v Ade in R7, 2020

Yet to kick a goal: Arie Schoenmaker, four games; Lance Collard, three games; Angus McLennan, two games

Dougal Howard in action during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Joel Hamling

Drought: 91 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Joel Hamling, 91 games; Caleb Mitchell, two games; Jack Buller, one game

Joel Hamling at Sydney training on December 4, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Brady Hough

Drought: 53 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Brady Hough, 53 games; Harry Edwards, 39 games; Rhett Bazzo, 21 games; Callum Jamieson, 17 games; Harvey Johnston, six games; Clay Hall, three games; Harry Barnett, two games; Loch Rawlinson, one game

Brady Hough runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 20, 2024. PIcture: AFL Photos

Liam Jones

Drought: 118 games

Last goal: v Melb in R22, 2016 (for Carl)

Yet to kick a goal: Ryley Sanders, 14 games; Luke Cleary, seven games