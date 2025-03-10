Tom Stewart says Bailey Smith's inclusion to play Fremantle is a boost for his Cats teammates

Bailey Smith poses for a photo during Geelong's official team photo day on February 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR midfielder Bailey Smith is "jumping out of his skin" as Geelong prepares to formally unveil their boom recruit in the round one clash with Fremantle.

The high-profile trade acquisition is a certain starter at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday in what will be his first appearance at the top level since August 2023.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Smith, who didn't play a game for the Western Bulldogs last year because of a knee reconstruction, starred in his first pre-season hitout for the Cats against Hawthorn last month.

The 24-year-old sat out the final practice outing against Essendon after tweaking his knee but is all clear to take on the Dockers in forecast hot conditions.

Learn More 14:44

"He's jumping out of his skin," Geelong veteran Tom Stewart said.

"It's been long and challenging for him individually but ever since he's got to the club I've been really proud of the way he's applied himself to his craft and to his work.

"He's different with the way that he comes with the media attention and his character within society.

"But you can only speak so highly of the way that he's embraced our culture and come in and put his head down and got to work.

"He's really dragged a lot of the young boys along with him as well."

Learn More 11:21

Smith was largely pushed out to a wing late in his time with the Bulldogs but could play a variety of roles with the Cats, starting in the midfield and spending time across half-forward.

"His ability to play with penetration is something we're really excited about," Stewart said.

"He gets the ball going our way, he's strong in the contest and he drives his legs and uses his foot, which is as good as you'll see.

"We saw that (in previous years) and if he can bring those traits to our team it's going to really help."

Smith and delisted free agent Jack Martin were the Cats' main off-season acquisitions after their 2024 campaign ended in a heartbreaking 10-point loss to eventual premier Brisbane in a preliminary final.

The two sides were due to open the new campaign last week, but their Gabba clash was postponed because of Cyclone Alfred.

Stewart expects Geelong to be in the mix again this season without the need for wholesale changes.

"It would be naive of us to think that we don't have to shift and pivot, but we as a club have had such consistency for a long period of time and we understand what it is to play finals footy," Stewart said.

"In my time I've played in two Grand Finals and four prelims in eight years.

"You do tinker at the edges but what we value and at our core who we are as a group doesn't really change that much."