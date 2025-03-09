A trend that emerged in the Opening Round matches has clubs on alert for more 'play on' calls from short kicks

Justin McInerney kicks during Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS are bracing for stricter decisions on short kicks being called play on after a trend emerged during the pre-season matches and Opening Round games.

A number of clubs spoken to by AFL.com.au said the start of the season had them emphasising to players that the 15-metre ruling on a short kick being called a mark was being more tightly interpreted by umpires this year.

So too was a focus on holding the player up after a mark, with players hit with 50-metre penalties for attempting to contain a player after a mark has been called.

The clubs’ sense of the more precise ruling of 15-metre kick in the early part of this year’s games across the AAMI Community Series and the two Opening Round games has left those who didn’t participate in clashes over the weekend reminding players that a short pass may need to travel a touch more than 15 metres to ensure a mark is paid and the game not called play on.

That observance in the start of the season has clubs on alert heading into round one this week, with many reinforcing the need for 15-metre kicks to be able to cleared as marks during a game.

Champion Data showed there were seven 50-metre penalties paid over the two Opening Round games, which was the same amount as last year's four Opening Round games. There were, on average, two 50-metre penalties per game across the first four rounds last year.

There were no significant rule changes for the game heading into the 2025 season.

In a couple of minor tweaks, umpires will bounce the ball instead of throwing it up after a 6-6-6 warning and non-controlling umpires will be able to call advantage at centre bounces.