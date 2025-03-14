Follow all the action as the Hawks take on the Bombers

Isaac Kako is seen with family during the match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will be out to build on its win over Sydney when it meets Essendon at the MCG on Friday night.

The Hawks quickly proved they are more than just a one-season wonder after a scintillating rise through the second half of last year as they powered away from Sydney in the season-opener at the SCG.

The Hawks can make another statement and at the same time put the Bombers on the back foot early with a victory over their rivals that they have not beaten since the same round four years ago.

Essendon has set out to temper expectations over summer after a couple of average seasons under coach Brad Scott but could undo all that hard work with a spirited showing against the high-flying Hawthorn.

The Bombers thrashed the Hawks when the two sides met at the same stage last year and have only lost once – by one point – against their old foes since 2018.

Pick No.13 Isaac Kako will make his debut for Essendon, while former Brisbane defender Jaxon Prior will play his first game for the club.

The Hawks have called on Josh Ward to replace the injured James Worpel (ankle).

Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Sam Frost

Essendon: Jade Gresham