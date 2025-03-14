Jack Lukosius is just one of a number of important ins for Port Adelaide's clash against Coolingwood

Jack Lukosius during the Port Adelaide Power Official Team Photo Day at Alberton Oval, January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE most attention has focused on Collingwood's Dan Houston playing against his former club, Port Adelaide has high hopes for its own battle-hardened newcomer.

Former Gold Coast forward Jack Lukosius will make his debut for the Power in their clash against Collingwood and ex-Port defender Houston at the MCG on Saturday night.

Lukosius arrives after six seasons and 116 games for the Suns and will be a focal point in a revamped Port attack.

"He's a really likeable character, he's fitted in from the day he walked in," Port assistant coach Tyson Goldsack said of Lukosius.

"On field, he gives us plenty as well.

Learn More 00:46

"He can move, so him and 'George' (Mitch Georgiades) being able to either play deep or play higher, you throw Willie Rioli into the mix who can play deep and be pretty damaging.

"So there's combinations there that you can change as the game plays out, which is probably not what we've had in spades over the last few years.

"That's probably the most exciting thing about our forward line at the moment."

Lukosius will feature in a Power attack also boasting highly touted draftee Joe Berry on debut, former Magpie Joe Richards in his first premiership game for his new club, and stalwart Sam Powell-Pepper on the comeback after a knee reconstruction.

Joe Richards in action during a Port Adelaide training session at Alberton Oval, March 5th, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Dual All-Australian Houston will make his Magpies debut, but his former club said the dashing defender won't get any special treatment.

"No more than anyone else - he won't get attention because he's Dan Houston, he'll get attention because he's a pretty good player and we know that," Goldsack said.

"We know what he likes to do, how he gets the best out of himself.

"We'll no doubt try and take away his strengths ... (but) it's not about the player or the name of the player."

While the fixture is Port's season opener, the Magpies have been criticised for a supposed lack of fitness as they tired late in their 52-point loss to Greater Western Sydney last Sunday.

Learn More 02:03

Giants skipper Toby Greene sensed his side's physical advantage as a host of Pies players, including superstar Nick Daicos, went down with cramp.

"I don't know how much to really read into it," Goldsack said.

"Yes, we know that they were cramping - there was players on both teams that are cramping.

"I can't imagine they'll react the same for this game.

"I reckon there's some things that go in place to make sure it doesn't happen again, so we just go into the game ready for them at full fitness."