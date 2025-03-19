FORMER Hawthorn star Chad Wingard has taken the outright lead but there's a strong chasing pack after a solid round of tipping.
Hawthorn is expected to keep its winning streak intact against the underfire Carlton, while all of our experts are picking Collingwood to upset the 100-year party for Footscray.
In all, six of the eight games are predicted to be whitewashes, while Sydney could go 0-3 to start the season.
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - 36 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 9
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - 25 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 8
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - 34 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 8
SARAH BLACK
Hawthorn - 26 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 8
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - 20 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 8
JOSH GABELICH
Hawthorn - 22 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 8
MATTHEW LLOYD
Hawthorn - 17 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 8
SARAH OLLE
Hawthorn - 22 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 8
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn – 30 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 8
DAMIAN BARRETT
Hawthorn - eight points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 7
CALLUM TWOMEY
Hawthorn - 19 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 7
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 23 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 6
TOTALS
Carlton 0-12 Hawthorn
Footscray 0-12 Collingwood
Essendon 1-11 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 12-0 Richmond
St Kilda 0-12 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 West Coast
North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne
Fremantle 8-4 Sydney
Byes: Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney