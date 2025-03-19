Our footy experts have made the call on round twp

FORMER Hawthorn star Chad Wingard has taken the outright lead but there's a strong chasing pack after a solid round of tipping.

Hawthorn is expected to keep its winning streak intact against the underfire Carlton, while all of our experts are picking Collingwood to upset the 100-year party for Footscray.

In all, six of the eight games are predicted to be whitewashes, while Sydney could go 0-3 to start the season.

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 36 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 9

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 25 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 8

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 34 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 8

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 26 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 8

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 20 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 8

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn - 22 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 8

MATTHEW LLOYD

Hawthorn - 17 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 8

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn - 22 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 8

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn – 30 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 8

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - eight points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 7

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 19 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 7

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 23 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 6

TOTALS

Carlton 0-12 Hawthorn

Footscray 0-12 Collingwood

Essendon 1-11 Adelaide

Port Adelaide 12-0 Richmond

St Kilda 0-12 Geelong

Brisbane 12-0 West Coast

North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne

Fremantle 8-4 Sydney

Byes: Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney