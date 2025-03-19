Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

FORMER Hawthorn star Chad Wingard has taken the outright lead but there's a strong chasing pack after a solid round of tipping.

Hawthorn is expected to keep its winning streak intact against the underfire Carlton, while all of our experts are picking Collingwood to upset the 100-year party for Footscray.

In all, six of the eight games are predicted to be whitewashes, while Sydney could go 0-3 to start the season.

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 36 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 9

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 25 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney

Last week: 6
Total: 8

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 34 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 8

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 26 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 8

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 20 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 8

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn - 22 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 8

MATTHEW LLOYD

Hawthorn - 17 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 8

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn - 22 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 8

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn – 30 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 8

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - eight points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 7

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 19 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 7

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 23 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 6

TOTALS

Carlton 0-12 Hawthorn
Footscray 0-12 Collingwood
Essendon 1-11 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 12-0 Richmond
St Kilda 0-12 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 West Coast
North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne
Fremantle 8-4 Sydney

Byes: Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney