COLLINGWOOD has rushed Mason Cox back into its line-up, while Jordan De Goey is also a confirmed starter for Friday night’s match against Footscray.
In other round two selection news Port Adelaide has dropped Jeremy Finlayson, St Kilda welcomes back Mitch Owens, and Shai Bolton has been named in Fremantle’s team to face Sydney on Sunday.
Charlie Cameron has failed to overcome a calf injury for Brisbane and will not face West Coast.
The Magpies have recalled the towering Cox to replace injured Brody Mihocek, with the Bulldogs naming Buku Khamis, rather than untried Jedd Busslinger, to cover for the injured James O’Donnell.
Ken Hinkley has made just the one change from Port’s horror round one showing, giving a debut to Christian Moraes in replacement of Finlayson, while opponents Richmond will also have its own first-gamer in Liam Fawcett.
Essendon has made two changes for Saturday’s game against unchanged Adelaide, with Jye Menzie one of the inclusions.
Owens has overcome a shoulder injury to come back in as one of four changes for the Saints, that also includes a debut for Isaac Keeler, facing a Cats outfit that remains the same as the one that dismantled Fremantle a week ago.
In Sunday’s matches, Sam Day will play his first game for premier Brisbane, with Cameron unable to overcome a calf problem that kept him out of last week’s match against Sydney.
Former No.5 draft pick Dylan Stephens has been named on North Melbourne’s extended interchange bench to face Melbourne on Sunday.
FRIDAY, MARCH 21
Footscray v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
FOOTSCRAY
In: B.Khamis, O.Baker
Out: J.O'Donnell (jaw), L.Cleary (concussion)
R1 sub: Arthur Jones
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.De Goey, M.Cox
Out: L.Sullivan (omitted), B.Mihocek (general soreness)
R1 sub: Scott Pendlebury
SATURDAY, MARCH 22
Essendon v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.20pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: J.Menzie, T.Edwards
Out: J.Ridley (concussion), K.Langford (hamstring)
R1 sub: Jade Gresham
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R1 sub: Sid Draper
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Moraes
Out: J.Finlayson (omitted)
R1 sub: Ryan Burton
RICHMOND
In: L.Fawcett, K.Smith
Out: T.Lynch (suspension), T.Sonsie (omitted)
R1 sub: Tyler Sonsie
St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT
ST KILDA
In: I.Keeler, L.Stocker, M.Owens, L.Collard
Out: Z.Cordy (omitted), A.Schoenmaker (omitted), H.Boyd (omitted), A.Hastie (omitted)
R1 sub: Hunter Clark
GEELONG
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R1 sub: Jhye Clark
SUNDAY, MARCH 23
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 12.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: S.Day, D.Robertson, H.Smith, W.McLachlan, B.Reville, D.Joyce
Out: B.Starcevich (concussion), K.Lohmann (ankle), D.Fort (omitted)
R1 sub: Conor McKenna
WEST COAST
In: L.Ryan, J.Petruccelle, H.Johnston, B.Allan, B.Williams
Out: J.Waterman (ankle), J.Hutchinson (back and calf)
R1 sub: Ryan Maric
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Pink, M.Bergman, D.Stephens, F.Maley, B.Teakle
Out: G.Logue (hamstring), J.Archer (suspension)
R1 sub: Darcy Tucker
MELBOURNE
In: C.Spargo, D.Turner, B.Laurie, J.Adams, T.Woewodin
Out: C.Windsor (foot), A.Johnson (suspension)
R1 sub: Harvey Langford
Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Bolton, N.Erasmus, P.Voss, W.Brodie
Out: S.Switkowski (adductor)
R1 sub: Heath Chapman
SYDNEY
In: H.McLean, P.Ladhams, C.Mitchell, A.Sheldrick, J.Buller
Out: L.Melican (adductor), J.McInerney (suspension)
R1 sub: Riley Bice