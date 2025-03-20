The teams for Friday and Saturday's round one matches are in, plus squads for Sunday

Brody Mihocek, Jeremy Finlayson, Charlie Cameron. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has rushed Mason Cox back into its line-up, while Jordan De Goey is also a confirmed starter for Friday night’s match against Footscray.

In other round two selection news Port Adelaide has dropped Jeremy Finlayson, St Kilda welcomes back Mitch Owens, and Shai Bolton has been named in Fremantle’s team to face Sydney on Sunday.

Charlie Cameron has failed to overcome a calf injury for Brisbane and will not face West Coast.

The Magpies have recalled the towering Cox to replace injured Brody Mihocek, with the Bulldogs naming Buku Khamis, rather than untried Jedd Busslinger, to cover for the injured James O’Donnell.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Ken Hinkley has made just the one change from Port’s horror round one showing, giving a debut to Christian Moraes in replacement of Finlayson, while opponents Richmond will also have its own first-gamer in Liam Fawcett.

Essendon has made two changes for Saturday’s game against unchanged Adelaide, with Jye Menzie one of the inclusions.

Owens has overcome a shoulder injury to come back in as one of four changes for the Saints, that also includes a debut for Isaac Keeler, facing a Cats outfit that remains the same as the one that dismantled Fremantle a week ago.

In Sunday’s matches, Sam Day will play his first game for premier Brisbane, with Cameron unable to overcome a calf problem that kept him out of last week’s match against Sydney.

Former No.5 draft pick Dylan Stephens has been named on North Melbourne’s extended interchange bench to face Melbourne on Sunday.

Learn More 23:07

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

Footscray v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

FOOTSCRAY

In: B.Khamis, O.Baker

Out: J.O'Donnell (jaw), L.Cleary (concussion)

R1 sub: Arthur Jones

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey, M.Cox

Out: L.Sullivan (omitted), B.Mihocek (general soreness)

R1 sub: Scott Pendlebury

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

Essendon v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.20pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: J.Menzie, T.Edwards

Out: J.Ridley (concussion), K.Langford (hamstring)

R1 sub: Jade Gresham

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R1 sub: Sid Draper

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Moraes

Out: J.Finlayson (omitted)

R1 sub: Ryan Burton

RICHMOND

In: L.Fawcett, K.Smith

Out: T.Lynch (suspension), T.Sonsie (omitted)

R1 sub: Tyler Sonsie

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: I.Keeler, L.Stocker, M.Owens, L.Collard

Out: Z.Cordy (omitted), A.Schoenmaker (omitted), H.Boyd (omitted), A.Hastie (omitted)

R1 sub: Hunter Clark

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R1 sub: Jhye Clark

SUNDAY, MARCH 23

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 12.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: S.Day, D.Robertson, H.Smith, W.McLachlan, B.Reville, D.Joyce

Out: B.Starcevich (concussion), K.Lohmann (ankle), D.Fort (omitted)

R1 sub: Conor McKenna

WEST COAST

In: L.Ryan, J.Petruccelle, H.Johnston, B.Allan, B.Williams

Out: J.Waterman (ankle), J.Hutchinson (back and calf)

R1 sub: Ryan Maric

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Pink, M.Bergman, D.Stephens, F.Maley, B.Teakle

Out: G.Logue (hamstring), J.Archer (suspension)

R1 sub: Darcy Tucker

MELBOURNE

In: C.Spargo, D.Turner, B.Laurie, J.Adams, T.Woewodin

Out: C.Windsor (foot), A.Johnson (suspension)

R1 sub: Harvey Langford

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Bolton, N.Erasmus, P.Voss, W.Brodie

Out: S.Switkowski (adductor)

R1 sub: Heath Chapman

SYDNEY

In: H.McLean, P.Ladhams, C.Mitchell, A.Sheldrick, J.Buller

Out: L.Melican (adductor), J.McInerney (suspension)

R1 sub: Riley Bice