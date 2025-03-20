Forward-turned-defender Isaac Keeler is set to make his AFL debut against Geelong

Isaac Keeler attempts to evade Travis Boak during an AAMI Community Series match on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Keeler will make his long-awaited debut for St Kilda against Geelong on Saturday night, more than two years after being drafted.

The 20-year-old has developed gradually in the VFL since arriving at RSEA Park, but was informed on Thursday afternoon he will play his first AFL game at Marvel Stadium in round two.

After playing 12 games for Sandringham in 2023, Keeler took a step forward last year across 14 appearances in the VFL, before making inroads again over the pre-season.

Learn More 01:18

Keeler was considered for the round one trip to Adelaide and was included in the 26-man squad.

Now Ross Lyon has rewarded the 198cm utility with a debut, a week after unveiling three new faces – Harry Boyd, Max Hall and Liam O’Connell – against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

The North Adelaide product has played in a variety of roles across his first two seasons at St Kilda, including key forward, ruck and in defence, where he spent a lot of the pre-season.

Learn More 00:24

St Kilda has the second largest Indigenous cohort in the AFL, with Bradley Hill an established star, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and emerging star and Marcus Windhager a permanent fixture.

Lance Collard played three games in his first year at the club, while Liam Henry is pushing to return from injury this weekend.

Now Keeler will make his debut under the roof at Marvel Stadium, 844 days after having his name read out on draft night.