Get a state-by-state broadcast guide to Round Three of the 2025 AFL season

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

See below for a state-by-state broadcast guide to Round Three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Essendon v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, Thursday March 27

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)

Western Australia

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)

Jason Horne-Francis kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, Friday March 28

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7 (match starts at 7.10pm)

Western Australia

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Plus and 7Mate from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)



Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Harvey Gallagher tackles Patrick Cripps during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Carlton in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v Gold Coast at the MCG, Saturday March 29

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.50pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 10am (match starts at 10.20am)

Queensland

Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 2pm

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.50am)

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, Saturday March 29

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3.30pm (match starts at 3.45pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.15pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.15pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.45pm)

Jacob Hopper and Jack Steele compete for the ball during Richmond's clash against St Kilda in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium, Saturday March 29

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm (match starts at 7.05pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.35pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.35pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 8.30pm

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.05pm)

Will Day in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, Saturday March 29

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm (match starts at 7.05pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.35pm)

Queensland

Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 8pm

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.35pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.05pm)

Dayne Zorko in action during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, Sunday March 30

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.50pm)

Western Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)

Tristan Xerri and Reilly O'Brien compete for the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, Sunday March 30

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5.30pm (match starts at 5.40pm)

Western Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5pm (match starts at 5.10pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)