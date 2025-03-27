Adam Kingsley indicates Jake Stringer may play in the VFL this weekend

Jake Stringer at GWS training on March 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney may not unveil star recruit Jake Stringer for their blockbuster clash against Hawthorn, with coach Adam Kingsley tossing up a path through the VFL.

While forward ace Jesse Hogan is expected to slot back into the side from injury, Kingsley admits Stringer might still be underdone in his recovery.

Stringer has not played at AFL level since his final game for Essendon last August, battling illness during the pre-season before picking up a low-grade hamstring strain on the eve of this year's campaign.

Hogan has not played in the Giants' opening two wins over Collingwood and Melbourne, breaking his thumb after their final pre-season hit-out against Carlton.

Both Hogan and Stringer were able to complete training on Thursday, with Kingsley confident the duo would be cleared to play this weekend.

Still, Kingsley feels no need to rush Stringer back into action.

"There's probably an assumption that he (Stringer) comes straight in - I'm not sure that that's necessarily true," Kingsley said on Thursday.

"We need to assess what he's capable of, whether we think he's capable of playing how we expect, whether he's capable of playing a full AFL game given he hasn't played for a while.

"It's been a month since he played for us, and even that was 15 minutes of a VFL session.

Jake Stringer at GWS. Picture: GWS Giants

"Whether we think Jake can tick all those boxes and help us win - well, if we think he can, then we'll pick him.

"If we think he can't, then he'll probably come back through the VFL."

Ruckman Kieren Briggs (concussion) is a chance of returning to the side for Saturday night's match in Launceston.

Jake Riccardi, Harvey Thomas, Joe Fonti and Toby McMullin are also eligible to play after serving two-match suspensions, but Kingsley ruled out a massive overhaul to his line-up.

"I wouldn't expect to see those guys come straight into the team - they haven't played for three weeks either," Kingsley said.

"We need to reward the players that have been getting the jobs done thus far, and probably see all those boys (Riccardi, Thomas, Fonti, McMullin) come back through the VFL."

Adam Kingsley during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood at Engie Stadium in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Both the Giants (2-0) and the Hawks (3-0) enter the round-three fixture undefeated.

GWS has only played one game at UTAS Stadium under Kingsley, losing by six points to Hawthorn in a close contest last season.

The Giants settled for a 97-point draw against the Hawks in their last visit to the Tasmanian venue in 2017.

Admitting similarities between their high-octane attacking style of play, Kingsley expects another arm wrestle.

GWS got on top in their most recent meeting in round 21 last year by two points thanks to a late goal by midfielder Tom Green in Canberra.

"We respect the hell out of them. We know we're going to be in for a tough match," Kingsley said.

"If you were to compare forward line, midfield and defence, it'd be pretty similar in terms of the types of players they have back there, certainly the quality.

"We're two quite similar teams, and that's why it promises to be a great match early in the season."