Demons coach says he went into 'protective mode' after Gawn was well beaten in heavy loss to North Melbourne

Max Gawn after Melbourne's loss to North Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DECLARING his captain is "100 per cent fine", Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has backed Max Gawn for a big response in the club's must-win clash against Gold Coast.

Goodwin's post-game comments about Gawn prompted controversy and added an unwanted postscript after their 59-point loss on Sunday to North Melbourne.

Kangaroos ruckman Tristan Xerri was best afield, with 12 clearances to Gawn's one, in an unusually poor game for the Demons star.

Asked about his skipper post-game, Goodwin would only say there had been a "backstory" to Gawn's below-par performance.

It has since emerged that Gawn is dealing with a family illness. While Goodwin's comments surprised him, Gawn said on Tuesday his coach had the right intentions.

Harrison Petty and Max Gawn after Melbourne's loss to North Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin said on Wednesday night that he should have "put a sock in it" and doubled down on his regret before Thursday training.

"I got it wrong and I needed to put a sock in it. I left too much for interpretation and obviously I was quite protective of the big fella," Goodwin said.

"The key thing is that Max is actually fine. He's going as good as anyone, so he's pretty clear about what it is and we've all been able to move forward.

"But obviously it was a big few days.

"Max is 100 per cent fine – this is something that's been going on for a long time. I went into a bit of protective mode – he's someone we love dearly."

Goodwin added if the issue had shown the regard that he and Gawn have for each other, then so be it.

The Demons coach was keen to turn attention to Saturday's home game against the Suns, which suddenly takes on much greater importance given Melbourne are 0-2.

Goodwin is confident Gawn will respond against an old sparring partner, Suns ruckman Jarrod Witts.

"He's a proud man, Max, and he knows he was fairly beaten last week. Tristan Xerri played an amazing game and was clearly the best on the ground," he said.

"He knows the challenge he has this week against Jarrod Witts, they have a great rivalry in the ruck.

"We're looking forward to him coming back to his best very quickly."

In good news for the Demons, they will regain key defender Steven May from his larynx injury, while fellow backman Jake Lever has recovered from his rolled ankle against North and Jake Melksham will also return.

"One thing we were pretty clear on in planning at the end of the season was to get our back six or seven really stable ... this will be the first time this year we've got Steven, Jake and Harrison Petty back together," Goodwin said.

Goodwin said the Demons were opened up "in all phases of the game" by North and there was no time to waste in improving their play.

"There are parts of the way we're moving the ball that are on the improve, but we reverted back to some old habits and we lost our way ahead of the ball," he said.

"We can't sit here and say it's all good until we start to see it consistently.

"Anything that's new takes time and it takes time for cohesion to build and be consistent - and consistent under pressure.

"We're in a hurry, so we want to get it right as quick as we can."