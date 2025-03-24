Max Gawn and Simon Goodwin ahead of Melbourne's clash with Carlton in the 2023 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE skipper Max Gawn says he has "no issue" with Simon Goodwin after his coach's post-match comments on Sunday, with the Demons ruck confirming a family member has been battling illness for the past two years.

After Gawn was beaten in the ruck by Tristan Xerri in Sunday's loss to North Melbourne, Goodwin said his skipper was dealing with a "backstory" that may have contributed to his performance on the field.

Goodwin did not go into further detail, sparking speculation about the Demons skipper's off-field situation.

On Tuesday, Gawn conceded Goodwin, if he had his time again, may have not divulged anything about his skipper's personal life.

But he was quick to add Goodwin was "showing love" to his player, labelling him a "father figure" and saying "I love that my coach loves me".

"We spoke a lot yesterday … there's no issue with me and Goody," Gawn said on Triple M radio.

"I can clearly see what he was trying to do — he was trying to show me love and support and I don't mind. I spoke to that family member yesterday. They don't mind. It's fine.

"I love that my coach loves me and it clearly shows that he cares. He's 100 per cent right. There is reasons behind performance.

"That wasn't me on the weekend. I'd got myself to a really good point to be able to play, I just got beat. We all just got beat ... I won't hide behind that. But I understand what the coach was doing. He is a father figure for me and he was showing love and showing care and I appreciate that.

"I think if we all went back to the start of the press conference, we potentially just say I got smashed by Xerri ... but I don't mind how it's played out."

Gawn revealed the family member's condition had "escalated" in recent weeks after a long illness, but was "steady" again now.

Tristan Xerri and Max Gawn during North Melbourne's game against Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I am OK. There's an illness in the family, there has been for a while — about 24 months, to be honest," Gawn said.

"And I've put myself in a really good spot throughout that 24 months, to be honest ... played some good footy, got some great people at the club, great people in my family, and I've turned up every single day ready to be a captain and player and turned up at home ready to be a husband and dad as well.

"I'm in a really good spot. And so is the family member at this point. It did sort of escalate over the last three or four weeks, but back to a steady state now.

"I've got myself in a really good spot. And I know I'm a mental health advocate. I'd clearly stand aside from football if I was struggling, but I've got some great people at both the club and at home that keep me in a good place."

The Demons, who have made an 0-2 start to the season, will face Gold Coast at the MCG on Saturday.