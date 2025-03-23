NORTH Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson has praised the efforts of ruck Tristan Xerri, highlighting his final quarter as the difference between his side and Melbourne on Sunday.
But Demons coach Simon Goodwin has indicated skipper Max Gawn has been dealing with some personal issues, which may have contributed to Xerri's dominant performance at Marvel Stadium.
Xerri's efforts to start the final term lifted the Kangaroos, who went on to kick six goals in six minutes to secure a 59-point victory over a deflated Demons.
The North Melbourne coach singled out his big man for winning the ruck battle with seven-time All-Australian, Gawn.
"I thought 'X' was fabulous in the ruck against Max and that's where the ascendancy came from," Clarkson said.
"I think we had four centre bounce goals in the last quarter and that really broke the back of the Melbourne side ... in a game where it was only two or three goals separating the sides for the bulk of the day."
Xerri finished the day with 12 clearances, 10 score involvements and a goal in one of his best career performances.
When asked about the ruck duel, Goodwin defended his captain and implied there were other reasons as to why Gawn wasn't at his best on Sunday.
"I think he'll acknowledge that he got beaten by a really good opponent today," said Goodwin.
"But you've also got to realise that in life there are other things that are going on. So we'll support Max. He's a great person, he's a great leader and there's a backstory to everyone's performance."
When pressed, Goodwin didn't want to provide further detail, instead reiterating that their captain had the support of the club.
"Yeah, look, I'm not going to go into the details. But he's someone that, there's footy and there's some stuff in life and we've just got to understand that people have backstories.
"He's someone that we love dearly and he'll certainly be a big part of our response."
Goodwin and the Demons have a handful of injury issues ahead of their game against Gold Coast next week, with some positive news on key defender Steven May, who fractured his larynx in an incident at training.
"Jake Lever's got a rolled ankle, so he'll be assessed but should be fine. (Matt) Jefferson looks like he's got a fracture to his hand," Goodwin said.
"Steven May saw a specialist and got some pretty positive news. So once again, we'll listen to all the instructions through the week and make sure that he's right to go."