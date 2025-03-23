Power recruit Jack Lukosius has learned the severity of his knee injury

Jack Lukosius looks on during Port Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has been dealt a huge blow with recruit Jack Lukosius ruled out for an "extended period'"due to a fractured kneecap.

Lukosius suffered the injury during the Power's 72-point thrashing of Richmond on Saturday, with Port confirming the diagnosis on Sunday afternoon after the former Gold Coast tall underwent scans which confirmed the severity of the injury.

It's another setback for Port, which is still without star midfielder Zak Butters (knee), forward Todd Marshall (Achilles) and defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (back).

The Power will also be without Ryan Burton and Lachie Jones for Thursday's clash against Essendon, with Burton straining his hip flexor and Jones suffering an adductor injury during Saturday's game.

Out-of-favour forward Ollie Lord has been cleared of acute injury but will be assessed further during the week after falling heavily on his shoulder during a SANFL trial game on Saturday, while Jed McEntee sat out the trial game due to hamstring tightness.