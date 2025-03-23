NORTH MELBOURNE has notched up its first win of the season with a comprehensive 59-point victory over Melbourne under the roof of Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
A dominant final quarter by the Kangaroos, where they kicked eight goals to Melbourne's one, blew out the margin from 18 points at three-quarter time to nearly 10 goals.
The Roos kicked six goals in six minutes and 16 seconds of game time to start the final term, much to the delight of their fans, who had packed in under the roof despite the glorious Melbourne weather outside.
North Melbourne's midfield, led by ruck Tristan Xerri (29 hitouts, 12 clearances) and Tom Powell (31 disposals), were the difference along with dangerous forwards Cam Zurhaar and Paul Curtis.
Zuurhar, who shook off his goal-kicking blues from round one when he kicked one goal and four behinds, this week kicked 4.1. He was joined by livewire Curtis (three goals, 22 disposals) and Nick Larkey (three goals).
New Roos also added to their side's total, with Luke Parker, Jacob Konstanty and Colby McKercher kicking their first goals as Shinboners.
Another new Roo, West Coast premiership player Jack Darling, kicked two of his own in his 300th AFL match, much to the delight of North fans who have instantly embraced the veteran.
A shining light for Melbourne was the form of their four-time best and fairest winner Clayton Oliver, who was back to his best, and small forward Kade Chandler, who finished with three goals.
The Demons will be waiting to find out the results of an injury to forward Matthew Jefferson, who kicked two goals on debut in round one but left the ground with a hand injury at the quarter-time break and didn't return.
North ruck has a Xerri good day
It's not often you see Max Gawn beaten, but on Sunday, Tristan Xerri outplayed the seven-time All Australian. Not only did Xerri's centre bounce hit-outs at the start of the final term provide the Roos with crucial first use, but it was also his ability to win the ball from his own hit-outs and impact the scoreboard. Xerri finished the day with 20 disposals, including 15 contested possessions, 12 clearances and 11 score involvements and a goal in a best on ground performance. Demons coach Simon Goodwin indicated Gawn has been dealing with some personal issues, but acknowledged Xerri won the battle between the two.
The band needs some more rehearsals
Demons supporters have been excited to see their midfield group of Petracca, Oliver, Viney and Gawn return to the centre square, often referencing that the 'band is back together'. But in their second game, it seems the 2021 premiership winning group are still trying to find their rhythm. On Sunday, they had 12 less clearances than their Kangaroo counterparts, despite Oliver finishing the with a game-high 36 disposals. You can't envisage this proud group will remain beaten for long and with a few more rehearsals, Dees supporters will be hoping they'll be back to their best.
Darling's milestone
Veteran forward Jack Darling's second game at his new club will be one that he will remember for the rest of his career. On Sunday, Darling led his new side onto Marvel Stadium as he became the 106th player in VFL/AFL history to reach 300 games. All but two of those games were played with West Coast, where he was a mainstay in their forward line for 14 seasons and a member of their 2018 premiership side. In his two games at North, Darling looks right at home alongside key forwards Nick Larkey and Cam Zuurhar and contributed on Sunday with two goals. In a nice touch, long-time teammate Andrew Gaff presented the veteran with his jumper and chaired Darling off the ground after the win.
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.5 8.9 11.10 19.11 (125)
MELBOURNE 4.5 6.9 8.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Zurhaar 4, Curtis 3, Larkey 3, Darling 2, Scott, McKercher, Simpkin, Konstanty, Parker, Powell, Xerri
Melbourne: Chandler 3, Fritsch, Petracca, Turner, Henderson, van Rooyen, Oliver
BEST
North Melbourne: Xerri, Powell, Zurhaar, Curtis Daniel, Comben
Melbourne: Oliver, Chandler, Petracca, Gawn, Lindsay, Viney
INJURIES
North Melbourne: Nil
Melbourne: Jefferson (hand)
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Dylan Stephens (replaced Will Phillips in the fourth quarter)
Melbourne: Taj Woewodin (replaced Matthew Jefferson in the second quarter)
Crowd: 28,768 at Marvel Stadium