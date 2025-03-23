The Match Review findings for Saturday's round two games are in

Patrick Dangerfield after Geelong's loss to St Kilda in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield has been fined but not suspended for his high elbow on St Kilda's Ryan Byrnes on Saturday night.

Dangerfield collected Byrnes high after the Saints winger kicked the ball forward, giving away a downfield free kick.

The Cats veteran has been charged with striking by the Match Review Officer, with the incident graded careless, low impact and high contact.

It was Dangerfield's second offence so he has been fined $6,250, which can be reduced to $3,750 with an early guilty plea.

Dangerfield was one of 13 players fined from Saturday's action, six of which came from a melee early in Port Adelaide's match against Richmond.