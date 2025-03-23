Follow it LIVE: Brisbane v West Coast from 12.10pm AEST

BRISBANE will look to move to 2-0 in its premiership defence when it hosts West Coast in the first of three games on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions will unfurl their premiership flag in front of fans at the Gabba in their first home match of the season.

LIONS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

With Brisbane forecast to hit a top temperature of 29 degrees on Sunday, the quarter-time and three-quarter time breaks will be pushed out by two minutes, from six to eight, while extra water carriers will also be permitted.

Brisbane was quick to shrug off any lingering concerns of a premiership hangover as it overran Sydney for a gallant victory in the Grand Final rematch in round one. The Lions faced on- and off-field concerns across the pre-season, and saw their injury list grow against the Swans, but have such depth that they should have little trouble in overcoming the Eagles.

West Coast made a horror start to life under new coach Andrew McQualter as it was brushed aside from the opening minute before Gold Coast raced away to the biggest win in its history.

The Eagles added experience and a touch of class to their line-up in the off-season but will have to call on simpler attributes of energy and effort if they are to match the reigning premier at its home fortress.

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 12.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Conor McKenna

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle

Learn More 02:26

Bailey Williams comes into the Eagles side alongside speedster Jack Petruccelle and high-flying forward Liam Ryan. Injured forward Jake Waterman is out, as is with utility Jack Hutchinson.

The Lions bring in former Sun Sam Day for his first game for the club and have named mid-season draftee Will McLachlan for his AFL debut, with ruck Darcy Fort has been omitted.

In the second match if the day, North Melbourne and Melbourne will both be out to avenge disappointing round one losses when they meet at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Kangaroos missed an opportunity to start their season on the right foot in round one as it kept pace with the undermanned Western Bulldogs while not quite doing enough to get its nose in front.

KANGAROOS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

But the Roos can turn to promising signs in the defeat to the Dogs, as well as in the narrow loss when finishing strongly against the Demons last year, but at some stage will need to find wins to prove they are heading in the right direction.

Melbourne looked set to put yet another off-season of conjecture and controversy behind it with a win over the Giants last week before the top-four hopefuls booted the last two goals of the game to snatch victory.

The Demons did a lot right against the Giants but will have no time to lick their wounds ahead of a clash with a Kangaroos outfit that pushed them to the limit last year, if they want to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start.

Small forward Charlie Spargo will play his first match for the Demons since Opening Round last year, having recovered from a long-running Achilles issue. First-year player Harvey Langford makes way, while Aidan Johnson (suspension) and Caleb Windsor (foot) will also miss.

North Melbourne has brought in midfielder Dylan Stephens and tall Toby Pink for the clash.

Learn More 01:27

In the final game of the round, and arguably the game of the round, under-fire sides Fremantle and Sydney meet at Optus Stadium.

Like the Brisbane v West Coast match earlier in the day, the AFL's heat policy will be enacted with a forecast top of 33 degrees expected in Perth. The quarter-time and three-quarter time breaks will be pushed out by two minutes, from six to eight, while extra water carriers will also be permitted.

DOCKERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Fremantle started the year with high hopes for a return to finals and perhaps much more after a fresh sprinkling of star talent and the promise of a more attacking gameplan.

But just one round into the season and the Dockers are already back on the ropes after a humbling loss to the Cats in round one and with last year's beaten Grand Finalists the Swans to come this week.

Sydney is at risk of slumping to a worrying 0-3 start after falling short against Hawthorn and allowing the injury-ravaged Brisbane back into the game last week.

The Swans have their own concerns with form and fitness, while they are arguably relying too much on a handful of stars and could do with a more even contribution against the side that ended their 10-match winning streak last year.

Boom Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton will play his first game for the club and will be joined in Freo's side by midfielder Neil Erasmus and forward Patrick Voss.

Ruck Liam Reidy has been dropped, leaving Luke Jackson to shoulder the No.1 ruck load.

The Swans have recalled talls Peter Ladhams and Hayden McLean while dropping defender Ben Paton.