West Coast led at the final change, but Brisbane came home with a wet sail to win by 19 points

BRISBANE took until the final quarter to overwhelm a gallant West Coast at the Gabba on Sunday, eking out a 19-point victory to start its premiership defence with a second straight win.

The Eagles, flogged by 87 points just a week ago by Gold Coast, gave the premiers all they could handle for three quarters, leading at the final change before succumbing 14.10 (94) to 11.9 (75).

After conceding the game’s first five goals, Brisbane had to call on all its experience to first edge its way back into the contest and eventually over-run the visitors in oppressive conditions.

The Lions kicked 10 goals to three after half-time to win, as players from both teams suffered from cramp in the heat and humidity.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Dewar dishes up double dose as Eagles shock early Tyrell Dewar gets West Coast off to a flying start, snaring two goals in quick time to surprise the Lions

00:38 Oscar’s outrageous bounce brings more belief Oscar Allen gets the footy working in his favour as he sneaks home another to add to his side’s sensational start

00:25 Zorko fires up at teammates in quarter-time drama Lions veteran Dayne Zorko delivers an intense verbal confrontation with his teammates during the first break, leaving tensions high after a poor start to the match

00:48 McLachlan marks milestone with first AFL goal Will McLachlan lifts the mood around the Gabba with a debut major to spark the Lions back to life

00:37 Hall answers the call with thrilling maiden major A pumped-up Clay Hall reads the ruck contest to perfection and snares his first goal in the big league

00:51 Bizarre moment as players freeze expecting ump's call Confusion spreads around the stadium as both teams stand frozen awaiting a free kick to be paid

00:33 Reid plants knee into Zorko after tackle sparks tension West Coast young star Harley Reid appears to drive his knee into Dayne Zorko after catching the Lions veteran with a high tackle

00:50 Morris comes up big in the last to claw Lions home Logan Morris helps get his side over the line in the final term with a stunning mark and two goals

00:51 Harley flips the bird after copping crowd abuse Harley Reid gestures to a hostile crowd after receiving a free kick on the wing for some late contact

08:12 Highlights: Brisbane v West Coast The Lions and Eagles clash in round two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:20 Full post-match, R2: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round two’s match against Brisbane

Lachie Neale bounced back from his quiet round one performance, leading the way with 35 disposals and a goal, while Callum Ah Chee’s three third quarter goals were significant.

Dayne Zorko (28), Jaspa Fletcher (18 and a goal) and Jarrod Berry (26) all had big influences, as did Neale’s fellow co-captain Harris Andrews.

It was a much more engrossing contest than many neutral observers would have predicted pre-match, with Andrew McQualter’s men stunning the hosts.

They were desperate, harassed Brisbane into constant error and were set-up superbly behind the ball when the Lions won it back in the first half.

Tim Kelly (29) and Liam Baker (24) were excellent in the middle of the ground, while Liam Ryan (three goals and an assist from 16 touches) was a constant headache inside 50.

West Coast quickly silenced the bumper Gabba crowd of 30,012, outworking the hosts in the early exchanges to blast out to a 31-point advantage.

Tyrell Dewar was indicative of his team’s endeavour, kicking two goals from nine first quarter disposals as he stormed up and down a wing.

If the Eagles weren’t winning the ball at the stoppage, they were pressuring Brisbane into uncharacteristic errors.

When Oscar Allen got a freakish off-break bounce from his speculative 50m effort, the visitors had the game’s biggest lead.

The Lions stemmed the bleeding late in the first term and then exchanged goals in the second, but the Eagles still held a four-goal advantage at the main break.

After wrestling back the advantage, Brisbane could have won by more if it was a little more efficient, finishing with 12 more clearance wins and 12 more inside 50s.

Baker’s big statement game

He was West Coast’s big off-season recruit, and today, Liam Baker showed just why. Stationed as a full-time midfielder, the two-time premiership Tiger led from the front, showing the perfect blend of ball-hunting and defensive intensity to inspire his teammates. He finished with 24 touches, six clearances (four from the centre) and seven tackles. Tim Kelly was also exceptional after a quiet showing against the Suns last week.

Brisbane’s co-captains bounce back

Their team beat Sydney last week in one of the club’s great recent home and away wins, but Brisbane co-captains Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews had little influence. That was not the case against West Coast, as both men showed just why they’re among the best at their respective positions in the competition. Neale, who was not tagged this week, was superb in tight, finishing with 35 touches and a goal to be the most influential player on the ground. Andrews was back to his best as the Lions’ defensive general, gathering a match-high 11 intercepts from his 20 disposals and proving impassable with his decisive spoiling and marking.

Much improved Eagles second up

The West Coast team that lost to Gold Coast seven days earlier looked like a wooden spoon contender. They were hammered at stoppages and around the ground in contested possessions, with the 87-point defeat every bit indicative of the performance. What we saw at the Gabba was a complete reversal in attitude and execution of gameplan. They were desperate and well organised and gave the premiers a mighty scare. Next up is Fremantle in the Western Derby. Which version of West Coast is real?

BRISBANE 1.2 4.3 9.6 14.10 (94)

WEST COAST 5.2 8.3 9.9 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Brisbane: Ah Chee 3, Morris 3, McLachlan 2, Hipwood 2, Neale, Dunkley, Bailey, Fletcher

West Coast: Ryan 3, Dewar 2, Brockman 2, Petruccelle, Hall, Cripps, Allen

BEST

Brisbane: Neale, Fletcher, Andrews, Zorko, Berry, McCluggage

West Coast: Baker, Ryan, Kelly, Dewar, Edwards, Maric

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

West Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Conor McKenna (replaced Bruce Reville in the third quarter)

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle (replaced Bailey Williams in the third quarter)

Crowd: 30,012 at the Gabba