You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL season LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Francis Evans celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy returns this weekend for 2025 and you can catch every VFL game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The Smithy's VFL men's season kicks off at Ikon Park on Friday night with Carlton and Box Hill battling it out for the first time since 2022. The Hawks are looking to go further than last year's elimination final and have named seven recruits, including Ethan Stanley, who returns after a short stint with Fremantle, former Magpie Trent Bianco and No.35 draft pick Noah Mraz. Former Hawk Ethan Phillips will run out for his first game in Carlton colours, and will be joined by SSP recruit Francis Evans, former Swan Cooper Vickery and father-son Ben Camporeale.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

Other highlights of the weekend include an epic Grand Final rematch between Southport and Werribee on Saturday, while Footscray and Brisbane will be hoping to improve on last year's preliminary final exits with opening-round matches against Northern Bullants and Port Melbourne, respectively

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition begins on Friday, April 18 when North Melbourne hosts Carlton.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game