West Coast coach Andrew McQualter has defended Harley Reid's antics during Sunday's 19-point loss to Brisbane

Harley Reid during West Coast's game against Brisbane in R2, 2025 and (inset) flipping the bird to the crowd. Picture: AFL Photos/Fox Footy

WEST Coast coach Andrew McQualter says Harley Reid was “just having some fun” as he was again the centre of attention in Sunday’s Sunday's 19-point loss to Brisbane.

Reid, who was heavily criticised by some pundits following last week’s smashing from Gold Coast, was again involved with some off-ball banter in his team’s vastly-improved performance against the Lions.

There was one little scuffle with Dayne Zorko as the pair wrestled, and smirked, on the ground, but it was his by-play with the crowd that brought jeers from many of the 30,012 spectators.

Reid won a free kick on centre wing following an Oscar McInerney indiscretion, and as the Eagles took the downfield free, the dynamic midfielder rose to his feet while cheekily raising his middle finger.

McQualter did not specifically address those actions, but supported Reid’s chatter with Zorko and by-play with the fans.

"We try to bash the theatre out of this game sometimes, don't we?" McQualter said post-match.

"He's just having a bit of fun. Sometimes that's good for the game, I think."

Dealing with the attention of Brisbane stopper Josh Dunkley, the former No.1 draft pick had some influential moments among his 15 disposals that included six clearances (four from the centre) and seven tackles.

"I thought his response today, he played the right way," McQualter said.

"I thought he competed hard. He just kept competing and I thought he had some big influence on the game at different times today.

"Harley's still learning the game, he's still learning how to be the best footballer he can be and the best teammate he can be and we're going to support him and work hard with him."

Reid was part of a midfield group that stunned the premiers in the opening quarter as they burst to a 31-point lead.

With Liam Baker and Tim Kelly racking up plenty of disposals, the Eagles gave themselves a chance to upset the Lions before fading late in the match.

McQualter said he was pleased with the response following last week’s 87-point defeat, but ultimately, disappointed to lose from a position of strength.

“The big improvement today came around the source,” he said.

“Our method at the contest, that was the biggest improvement. It fell away late … but we really went to work around that.”

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan conceded his team was below its best, but pleased they found a way to turn the tide.

“I knew that was coming today,” Fagan said of West Coast’s performance.

“I was a little bit disappointed we weren’t on our toes in the first quarter for that onslaught, but I thought we showed maturity as a team to recover.

“It was not our best performance though.”

Fagan said Charlie Cameron (calf) and Kai Lohmann (ankle) would likely be available to face Geelong next Saturday night.

Brandon Starcevich will not be though, as the resolute defender takes time to recover from a third concussion inside eight months.

“He’s going to take a little bit of time,” Fagan said.

“The most important part is his health and that he makes a full recovery.

“We won’t rush him. We’ve just got our fingers crossed that he’ll be ok.”