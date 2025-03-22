It was one-way traffic from the opening siren as Port Adelaide bounces back from round one belting

Sam Powell-Pepper celebrates during the round two match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval, March 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CAPTAIN Connor Rozee has led Port Adelaide to an emphatic 72-point thrashing of Richmond in an about-face of fortunes for the two clubs.

Rozee was superb with 39 disposals and two goals in the Power's 21.14 (140) to 9.14 (68) victory on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

After last week copping their heaviest loss in 13 seasons under coach Ken Hinkley - a 91-point drubbing from Collingwood - Rozee was pivotal in the Power's on-field response.

In contrast, the Tigers, after an upset triumph over Carlton in round one, fell flat and were never in the hunt.

Richmond conceded the initial three goals in 10 minutes as Port, fired by Rozee and ex-skipper Travis Boak, set a dominant tone.

The Power led 6.6 to 1.3 at quarter-time, with Rozee collecting a dozen disposals, while 36-year-old Boak gathered 10 touches for the term in yet another milestone match.

Boak featured in his 393rd official game for the Power, breaking the club's record for most games of SANFL legend Russell Ebert.

Port's healthy quarter-time advantage came despite losing recruit Jack Lukosius, who was substituted with a knee injury.

The Power peeled off another seven majors in the second stanza to boost their lead to 65 points at half-time.

The spree included a stunner from Sam Powell-Pepper who, from 40 metres out and treading on the boundary line, converted on the run.

Richmond slipped 84 points behind midway through the third term when Rozee converted a set shot, but the visitors showed some belated pluck by booting three of the next four goals.

However, Port then kicked away again to lead by 81 points at the final change, before closing out their resounding win.

Power forward Mitch Georgiades booted four goals, Willie Rioli and Powell-Pepper slotted three each, and Jase Burgoyne (two goals, 32 disposals) was a standout.

Rozee's dynamic display included seven clearances and six inside-50s, Boak finished with 28 touches, and Jackson Mead (30), half-back Kane Farrell (31) and Ollie Wines (33) were prolific ball-winners.

Richmond's second-gamer Harry Armstrong kicked two goals, as did Seth Campbell, and midfielder Jacob Hopper was the visitors' chief ball-getter with 24 disposals.

Pepper adds more than just a bit of bite

Power hard man Sam Powell-Pepper is an often underrated force for his team, so when he missed most of 2024 with a knee injury the Power lost not only a lot of its muscle, but also its heart. Like many of his teammates Powell-Pepper was pretty much ineffective against Collingwood in round one, but he was on fire against Richmond and set the ground alight in the second quarter with a magnificent goal from the boundary.

Stats can lie, but there's no comeback to these

Richmond fans came into 2025 with development of young players their main concern, so when their side fell 41 points behind Carlton in round one a win was never on their minds. Then things changed, but not for long. The Tigers trailed by 65 points at half-time on Saturday, but more telling were the stats at the long break, down 257 disposals to 141. The second half saw a much more efficient effort but they still finished the match 180 disposals in arrears. Everyone is expecting a yellow and black rollercoaster this season, and this sort of deep dip will have even the faithful gulping for breath.

Toby Nankervis after the round two match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval, March 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

One small step for Richmond

Putting team statistics aside, it's all about the future at Punt Road this year. Round one saw exciting games from Sam Lalor and Luke Trainor, but this week was Harry Armstrong's time to shine. The 18-year-old key forward lifted as the game progressed on Saturday, kicking his first AFL goal in the final term and then following it with a second. The Tigers' incredibly young forward line was understandably overwhelmed and will welcome Tom Lynch back with open arms next round, but Armstrong showed he is prepared to become the man when Lynch's time is done.

PORT ADELAIDE 6.6 13.11 19.13 21.14 (140)

RICHMOND 1.3 3.6 6.10 9.14 (68)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 4, Powell-Pepper 3, Rioli 3, Rozee 2, Burgoyne 2, Wines, Richards, Horne-Francis, Farrell, Evans, Byrne-Jones, Berry

Richmond: Armstrong 2, Campbell 2, McIntosh, Lalor, Fawcett, Blight, Bauer

BEST

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Powell-Pepper, Burgoyne, Farrell, Drew, Georgiades

Richmond: Mansell, Miller, Hopper, Armstrong, Campbell, Blight

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Lukosius (knee)

Richmond: Banks (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Christian Moraes, replaced Jack Lukosius in the first quarter

Richmond: Kaleb Smith, replaced Sam Banks in the second quarter

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval