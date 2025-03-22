Follow it LIVE: Essendon v Adelaide from 1.20pm AEDT

THERE is little love lost between Essendon and Adelaide as the two teams go head to head at the MCG to open Saturday's action.

The sides played out a couple of cliffhangers last year including a contentious victory for the Bombers, and the Crows later snapping a seven-match losing streak in their clashes.

The Bombers have a new look this season as they are prepared to take a step back in the hope for a huge leap forward but will have no excuses against a side largely seen to be in a similar position.

Adelaide began its season in blistering fashion with a resounding win over St Kilda but still has some way to go to prove that it can do much the same anytime and anywhere.

The Crows are searching for consistency after seven seasons without finals but could make a huge statement that they are finally ready to put that horror stretch behind them with a first win at the MCG since 2017.

While Adelaide is unchanged, the Bombers have lost injured pair Jordan Ridley and Kyle Langford, who are replaced by debutant Tom Edwards and Jye Menzie.

Essendon v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.20pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Jye Menzie

Adelaide: Sid Draper

Port Adelaide could hardly have got coach Ken Hinkley's last season in charge off to a worse start as it was outrun and outplayed in its only home and away appearance at the MCG this year by an inspired Collingwood.

The Power will be back in more familiar surroundings with an opportunity to respond against a Tigers side widely expected to struggle until showing it could throw up a few surprises.

Last year's wooden spooner Richmond has dramatically turned over its list with a view to returning as a powerhouse in the longer term at least until showing in a rousing season-opener that the future could come much faster.

The young Tigers stunned Carlton with a second-half blitz but have now lost the element of surprise as they come up against an under-fire Power with plenty to prove.

Christian Moraes is in for his debut for Port, replacing Jeremy Finlayson, while the Tigers have another debutant in Liam Fawcett, who joins Kaleb Smith in the side, replacing the suspended Tom Lynch and Tyler Sonsie.

St Kilda has largely played down expectations heading into this season but failed to meet even the more pessimistic of hopes with an insipid first-up display against Adelaide.

Coach Ross Lyon is a master of getting his players to lift when their backs are to the wall and the Saints will surely respond in some way even if they are up against a purring Cats outfit that have hit the ground running.

Geelong made an early statement that it will again be among the top-four contenders as it dismantled a disappointing Fremantle in the first of an ominous 10 games at its home fortress this year.

But the Cats have a less impressive record at Marvel Stadium where they have lost their past three matches against the Saints including in their two most recent visits to the venue.

Geelong is unchanged, while St Kilda has swung the axe, dropping Zaine Cordy, Arie Schoenmaker, Harry Boyd and Angus Hastie and calling up debutant Isaac Keeler, Liam Stocker, Mitch Owens and Lance Collard.