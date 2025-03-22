Toby Nankervis after the round two match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval, March 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER revelling in a round-one high, Richmond crashed to a round-two low.

And coach Adem Yze reckons the roller-coaster might prove the most difficult thing for his young players this season.

"That's going to be the hardest thing," Yze said after Richmond's 72-point away loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday.

"There's going to be noise if we have a good win, and we will. We'll be riding that roller-coaster of emotion."

Richmond travelled to Adelaide after a stirring 13-point upset victory over arch foes Carlton in round one.

But within 10 minutes against Port the proverbial writing was on the wall: the Tigers hadn't scored and were three goals down, gifting two majors via 50-metre penalties to the Power.

"It's not a great way to start," Yze said.

By half-time, the Tigers were 65 points down and being whacked in most key statistics.

"Our first half was just not up to standard," Yze said.

"They dominated clearance, kicked 8.7 from clearance, dominated territory.

"We only had 17 inside-50s (for the half), and you're just not going to be able to compete against good teams with those numbers."

The second-year coach took some solace from the second half when Port outscored his team eight goals to six.

"We outscored them at clearance, four goals to one after half-time; we win the inside-50 count, we win time in forward half,'' Yze said.

"Even in our second half there were still elements of the game that weren't good enough.

"(But) we could have turned our toes up and given up ... our response in the second half was a positive, but it just wasn't good enough in the first half."

