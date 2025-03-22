The match review findings for Friday night's game between Footscray and Collingwood are in

Mason Cox is seen injured as Rory Lobb looks on during the match between Footscray and Collingwood at the MCG in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTSCRAY swingman Rory Lobb has escaped sanction for an accidental strike on Collingwood ruckman Mason Cox in the dying stages of Friday night's clash at the MCG.

Cox was forced to leave the field after being struck in the face by an errant fist from Lobb as he attempted to spoil from behind.

The American Pie was waiting to mark a ball on the wing as Lobb closed in fast but he got to the contest a split-second late, missing the ball and instead getting Cox flush in the face.

However, the match review officer believed Lobb "made a genuine attempt to spoil" and no further action was taken.

"The incident involving the Western Bulldogs' Rory Lobb and Collingwood's Mason Cox from the fourth quarter of Friday's match was assessed," the League said in a statement on Saturday.

"It was the view of the MRO that Lobb made a genuine attempt to spoil and that it was not reasonably foreseeable his actions would result in a reportable offence being committed."

In his post-match press conference, Collingwood coach Craig McRae believed Lobb would have a case to answer for the incident.

"It looks like he got a couple of stitches in his eye," McRae said on Friday night.

"He didn't come back on the ground. I'm not too sure we're too concerned about that, but we'll have to monitor him in the next period. It looks on the vision like he got punched in the face and he got a couple of stitches.

"The guy leaves the ground with a couple of stitches ... Potentially (it was his glasses that did the damage), but he got punched in the face."

While Lobb escaped sanction, two others have been hit with a fine.

Magpies forward Beau McCreery (misconduct) and Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards (careless contact with an umpire) have both been slapped with a $1000 fine (with an early guilty plea).