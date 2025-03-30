Caleb Serong poses with the Glendinning-Allan Medal after Fremantle's win over West Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has lauded star midfielder Caleb Serong as "one of the most consistent midfielders in the AFL" after he won a record-equalling fourth Glendinning-Allan Medal in Sunday's Western Derby.

Serong led the Dockers' response to a disappointing start to the season, controlling the midfield alongside fellow vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw to finish with 35 disposals, 17 contested possessions and 10 clearances.

The 24-year-old pipped Brayshaw by one vote to win the medal as best afield for the second straight time in derbies, and the third time from the past five clashes against West Coast.

"He's one of the most consistent players in the AFL, and that's because he's one of the most consistent players between games in the AFL," Longmuir said after the Dockers' first win of the season.

"He recovers well, reviews his game well, and trains well.

"One of the younger players went up to him during the week and said, 'Geez, you were angry in that handball game'.

"And he goes, 'No, I wasn't. That's training. That's how I train. That's what I've been doing for year upon year'.

"Well, he didn't say that. I've added that context to it, but that's what he does. He trains at a high level, prepares at a high level, and plays at a high level. He's a great role model."

While Serong polled seven medal votes for a brilliant performance that included 12 first-quarter disposals, Brayshaw polled six for a gritty midfield game that included some critical defensive efforts and a team-high seven tackles.

Longmuir was full of praise for his on-field leaders, including captain Alex Pearce who shut down Oscar Allen and returned to the field after a brief knee scare.

"They were and I told them that after the game, because through the weeks, from post Geelong game to this point, they've been really strong at leading the group," Longmuir said.

"They've accepted where we're at, been really process orientated and led really well, and it's great to see them lead by example today. I thought it was weight of numbers though.

"All our senior players played well, but I thought the younger guys played really well as well and played their role and all had their moments."

The Dockers were forced to make two late changes after defender Corey Wagner suffered a tight calf on game day and Jaeger O'Meara was ill overnight.

Longmuir was pleased with the roles inclusions Karl Worner and James Aish played, as well as debutant Isaiah Dudley, who kicked two first-quarter goals in a dream start to his AFL career.

"He's a special talent. He's got some forward craft and he shows really good composure," Longmuir said.

"He got us up and going I reckon early, a bit of excitement, him kicking his first goal and two in the first quarter.

"He's got plenty to work on, but it was a great first game."

West Coast was left to nurse a groin injury to star defender Jeremy McGovern, who will undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury after he was removed from the game in the third quarter.

The injury struck shortly after the Eagles had substituted key defender Harry Edwards in an effort to spark their game and try something different.

Coach Andrew McQualter said the decision to move star forward Allen into defence as a result was something he had previously spoken to the co-captain about.

"We knew we were slightly thin with key backs, but he's played a little bit of key back in his career as well, so it's an option and we'll just have to see where it goes with match-ups and who we're playing," McQualter said.

"We understood we had to sub [McGovern] out straight away, so there's clearly something in it.

"It's funny how the world works. You [sub out] one key back, the other one gets injured. That's unreal, right?"

The Eagles also shifted young star Harley Reid to half-back after a challenging game in the midfield, with McQualter keen to build the No.1 pick's ability to play multiple roles.

"He was getting some attention from (Matthew) Johnson, so we just thought at that time the game needed something different … and the last 20 minutes of the game, I think we did see something that we liked," the coach said.

"I think if we can add another string to his bow, he can become a pretty dangerous player down there as well.

"Not many young players play AFL midfield straight away, it's a hard task. Most midfielders are really senior guys that have been playing it for a long time.

"We want to be able to be flexible and play multiple roles. So I think it's something we'll keep exploring."