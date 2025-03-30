Cam Mackenzie celebrates Hawthorn's win against Carlton in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Blues can't put teams away, Sam Collins is still underrated plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round three of the 2025 season.

*this article will be updated after the West Coast v Fremantle match

1) Cam Mackenzie is growing before our eyes

It's been a slow burn for Cam Mackenzie, but the former No.7 draft pick is finally starting to show he belongs at the top level. Likened to his coach Sam Mitchell with his ability to escape traffic and silky skills by hand or foot, the 21-year-old looks poised for a breakout season after an excellent start to 2025. His career-high 30 disposals in Hawthorn's 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night came at 77 per cent efficiency, while he also had eight score involvements, five clearances, five inside 50s and five tackles. The impressive midfielder is not one to take a backwards step, and now in his third year, has a bright future ahead of him. - Brandon Cohen

Cam MacKenzie in action for Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

2) Ben McKay has the backing of the person who matters most

It was awkward at times during Essendon's Thursday night clash against Port Adelaide when Bombers fans seemingly gave a Bronx cheer whenever Ben McKay got his hands on the footy. But when Brad Scott was asked about it in his post-match press conference, he could not have been more positive of McKay's contribution to his side. "I didn't think it was Bronx cheers... maybe it was, maybe it wasn't. But he was the leading intercept defender on the ground for the most part of the game. Ben McKay's a really important part of what we're doing and I have great belief in his capability." There's no doubt McKay would have heard the noise from Essendon fans, but he will go into his next match knowing he has the support of the person who matters most. - Phoebe McWilliams

Ben McKay during the round three match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, March 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

3) Sam Collins is one of the best defenders in the AFL

Sam Collins is the reigning club champion at Gold Coast and now has two best and fairests on his CV, but playing off-Broadway has harmed his All-Australian chances in the past. The 30-year-old starred at the MCG against Melbourne on Saturday, directing traffic behind the ball – all 10 of his touches were intercepts – like he has since he was plucked out of Werribee in 2018. After being included in the All-Australian squad last year, Collins has the capacity to collect a blazer by the end of August. And if he earns one this year, there is every chance Gold Coast has qualified for September for the first time. Collins is that important to what Damien Hardwick is building at Carrara. - Josh Gabelich

Sam Collins in action during the R3 match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at the MCG on March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

4) The Blues can't put teams away

Some have blamed it on fitness, some have blamed it on depth, but Michael Voss blamed it on composure. Whatever the case, Carlton simply can't close. The Blues fell to 0-3 on Friday night, blowing yet another sizeable lead to the Western Bulldogs, having now kicked just three goals in three final quarters so far this season. Carlton has also been outscored by 89 points in second halves to start the year, despite being +29 for entries throughout its first three games. Leads of 41, 11 and 24 have now evaporated before their eyes, with their finals chances also drying up with each passing week. Collingwood, a side which knows all about snatching late leads from its arch rivals, now lies ahead for Voss' troops in a blockbuster clash on Thursday night. - Riley Beveridge

Carlton players look dejected after a loss to the Western Bulldogs in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

5) Dayne Zorko will fly past 300 games

Looking back now, it's hard to imagine Dayne Zorko was overlooked in four national drafts and did not debut in the AFL until he was 23. Against Geelong on Saturday night, he was again instrumental in a Brisbane win, gathering 28 disposals, gaining a match-high 826m and flushing a set shot for goal deep in the fourth quarter to give the Lions breathing space. Fresh off an All-Australian year, the 36-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. If there's no interruptions during the season, Zorko will play game number 300 in the final round against Hawthorn at the Gabba and it would be tough to bet against him going around again in 2026. – Michael Whiting

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during the R3 match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

6) The 2025 Kangaroos are made of sterner stuff

Roos fans are understandably sick and tired of honourable losses, but there was plenty to take from Sunday's defeat to Adelaide, who will make plenty of sides look silly at home in 2025. Three times the Crows kicked three or more goals on the bounce and three times the Roos - who would have wilted under such pressure in previous years - responded with a goal or two of their own. North was one of the worst sides at conceding five-goal runs in 2024, but they repeatedly showed the mental fortitude on Sunday to ensure they remained in the game. Another loss is another loss, but this one will sting much less than others. - Martin Smith

Learn More 00:41

7) Max King's absence has had an upside

In the absence of Max King, St Kilda has needed to search for another focal point in its front half, with Mitch Owens doing a more than serviceable job. The 21-year-old's abilities were well known before his four-goal return against Richmond on Saturday, but Ross Lyon has to hand him more responsibility when big Max returns. The Saints are too predictable with a King-centred attack, but two avenues to goal - and a bevy of fleet-footed smalls - might even provide a path to September. - Howard Kimber