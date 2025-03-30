FREMANTLE has sparked its season with an impressive 38-point Derby win against West Coast at Optus Stadium, with star midfielder Caleb Serong creating history with a record-equalling fourth Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield.
Under pressure following an 0-2 start to the season, the Dockers' midfield stars responded to set up the 15.16 (106) to 10.8 (68) win, with the team winning its seventh Derby out of the past eight to get on the board for 2025.
Freo now has the opportunity to square its season with a home clash against the Western Bulldogs as it prepares to welcome back senior stars Hayden Young and Sean Darcy over the coming weeks.
Serong was outstanding in the midfield in Derby 60, finishing with 35 disposals and 10 clearances and pairing with fellow vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw (29 and six) to drive the Dockers' response after a disappointing fortnight.
By winning his fourth Glendinning-Allan Medal – and his third in the past five derbies – Serong equalled club great Paul Hasleby's record while still having a long career ahead of him after just 106 games.
The Dockers' midfielders were well-served by ruckman Luke Jackson, who has stood up in Darcy's absence, while key forwards Jye Amiss (four goals) and Josh Treacy (three) cashed in on a weight of supply.
They passed 100 points for the first time since their last win, against West Coast in round 21 last season, and should gain significant confidence after controlling a West Coast team that was hurt by a groin injury to Jeremy McGovern but never gave up.
Needing a response from their midfield, the Dockers suffered a pre-game blow when in-form onballer Jaeger O'Meara was among two late omissions alongside half-back Corey Wagner.
WEST COAST 3.1 4.4 7.5 10.8 (68)
FREMANTLE 5.4 8.6 12.11 15.16 (106)
GOALS
West Coast: A.Reid 2, Cripps 2, J.Williams, Ryan, H.Reid, Owies, Hunt, Brockman
Fremantle: Amiss 4, Treacy 3, Dudley 2, Voss, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Jackson, Frederick, Clark