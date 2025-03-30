The Dockers have recorded a strong win in the Western Derby

Patrick Voss celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has sparked its season with an impressive 38-point Derby win against West Coast at Optus Stadium, with star midfielder Caleb Serong creating history with a record-equalling fourth Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield.

Under pressure following an 0-2 start to the season, the Dockers' midfield stars responded to set up the 15.16 (106) to 10.8 (68) win, with the team winning its seventh Derby out of the past eight to get on the board for 2025.

Freo now has the opportunity to square its season with a home clash against the Western Bulldogs as it prepares to welcome back senior stars Hayden Young and Sean Darcy over the coming weeks.

Serong was outstanding in the midfield in Derby 60, finishing with 35 disposals and 10 clearances and pairing with fellow vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw (29 and six) to drive the Dockers' response after a disappointing fortnight.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Full-throttle curler a late beauty as Hunt delights Jayden Hunt works the angle to perfection with a fast running snap on his left

00:34 Harley hanger: Reid responds with super speccy Harley Reid brings down a mighty high-flying pluck and converts truly to spark the home crowd alive

00:34 Smooth-moving Clark oozes class with running ripper Jordan Clark boots a beautiful flashing finish from 50 and his teammates love it

01:00 Big Treacy's clinical hat-trick kicks Dockers ahead Josh Treacy shows off his impressive marking ability and threads three second-term majors to give Fremantle an early buffer

00:34 Eagle's strike on Serong sparks MRO discussion Jack Graham is penalised after appearing to make forceful contact with Caleb Serong's abdominal region off the ball

00:59 Special scenes as Derby debutant Dudley kicks two early goals Isaiah Dudley nails his first career major before drilling a cracking finish just minutes later to the joy of his family and friends in the stands

00:42 Running Ryan picks it off and slots electric dribbler Liam Ryan reads the play brilliantly and flashes away to thread a slick bouncing finish

00:38 Treacy needs treatment after copping willy-nilly high five Josh Treacy receives incidental contact to his eye from a misguided Patrick Voss hand after Nathan O'Driscoll nails the opening major

By winning his fourth Glendinning-Allan Medal – and his third in the past five derbies – Serong equalled club great Paul Hasleby's record while still having a long career ahead of him after just 106 games.

The Dockers' midfielders were well-served by ruckman Luke Jackson, who has stood up in Darcy's absence, while key forwards Jye Amiss (four goals) and Josh Treacy (three) cashed in on a weight of supply.

They passed 100 points for the first time since their last win, against West Coast in round 21 last season, and should gain significant confidence after controlling a West Coast team that was hurt by a groin injury to Jeremy McGovern but never gave up.

Needing a response from their midfield, the Dockers suffered a pre-game blow when in-form onballer Jaeger O'Meara was among two late omissions alongside half-back Corey Wagner.

WEST COAST 3.1 4.4 7.5 10.8 (68)

FREMANTLE 5.4 8.6 12.11 15.16 (106)

GOALS

West Coast: A.Reid 2, Cripps 2, J.Williams, Ryan, H.Reid, Owies, Hunt, Brockman

Fremantle: Amiss 4, Treacy 3, Dudley 2, Voss, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Jackson, Frederick, Clark