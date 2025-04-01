Although contracts haven't been discussed, the Port Adelaide coach thinks Zak Butters will remain at Alberton

Zak Butters and Ken Hinkley during a Port Adelaide training session at Alberton Oval, March 5th, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide is confident dual All Australian Zak Butters will reject multi-million dollar offers from rival clubs and remain at Alberton.

Butters is contracted at Port until the end of next season, when he also becomes a restricted free agent.

The brilliant on-baller's future has become a source of speculation with clubs from his native Victoria circling.

But Power coach Ken Hinkley is confident Butters will stay at Port beyond next season.

"Yes I am," Hinkley told reporters on Tuesday,.

"I just see the way he plays, I just see the way he acts. His connection to this footy club is really strong.

Zak Butters during the practice match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Mt Barker, February 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Zak has got great relationships with this whole footy team, all his players, all his coaches.

"He's a pretty important piece to this footy club."

Butters, who has won Port's club champion award in the past two seasons, would command a multi-million dollar long-term deal from rival suitors.

"Zak Butters gets spoken about a fair bit about his long-term future," Hinkley said.

"I speak to Zak about lots of things and not necessarily his long-term future, because I just know about how he feels about being at Port Adelaide."

Hinkley was supportive of players exploring their options with other clubs but said the AFL was not yet ready to enter NRL territory where players often announce their departure from a club during a season.

"We're all starting to get a bit more used to the landscape where there are conversations that are going on through managements and players," Hinkley said.

"And not just our players, every player in the competition when they reach certain stages of their career there is going to be a lot more conversations that are going to appear to be a bit more open.

"And I think that is actually OK for the game.

"It's a performance industry. They are paid to play and they go out to do their best and they have got to maximise their opportunities whilst they are players.

"I think that's reasonable.

"Any other industry, you get to explore your opportunities, but then you get to make choices on what you do with those opportunities.

"More often than not, my personal view is, most players stay at their footy clubs."

Butters is yet to play this season because of a knee injury, but Hinkley said the dynamic midfielder was nearing a return.

"Whether that is this Sunday (against St Kilda) or not, we'll wait and see," he said.