FREMANTLE has failed to make the most of an easy start to the season and the Dockers face a run that will put their finals aspirations to the test.
The Dockers are 3-3 after a disappointing loss to Melbourne on Saturday and their win-loss record is even more worrying when assessing where their first six opponents sit on the ladder.
Five of Fremantle's first six games have been against teams currently outside the top eight, with the average ladder position sitting at 13.2 – the second easiest run to begin the season behind Gold Coast (14.2).
The Dockers' next five games are against Adelaide (fifth), St Kilda (12th), Collingwood (first), Greater Western Sydney (fourth) and Port Adelaide (11th), those opponents holding an average ladder position of 6.6. Only the Western Bulldogs (6.4) have a tougher next five games.
Before their shock loss to Richmond, the Suns had capitalised on their easy fixture with wins over West Coast, Melbourne and North Melbourne, and their thrilling victory against Adelaide.
Essendon (11.6), Carlton (11), Brisbane (10.5) and the Kangaroos (10.2) have also had favourable early runs.
Winless West Coast has faced the toughest early fixture of any side after coming up against Gold Coast, Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney in its opening six games, but has an easier run to follow.
Sydney, which is 2-4, has had the equal second hardest start to the year, along with Melbourne, with last year's grand finalist having already come up against Hawthorn, Brisbane and Collingwood.
The Tigers have a chance to add to their wins with the easiest fixture across the next five weeks, with their opponents having an average ladder position of 13.2, while West Coast (11.2) and Melbourne (11.2) also have friendly runs coming up.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be. Due to the uneven number of games played, the ladder for this analysis has been ordered by win percentage instead of premiership points
1.Collingwood, 2.Brisbane, 3.Gold Coast, 4.Greater Western Sydney, 5.Adelaide, 6.Geelong, 7.Hawthorn, 8.Essendon, 9.Western Bulldogs, 10.Fremantle, 11.Port Adelaide, 12.St Kilda, 13.Carlton, 14. Sydney, 15.Richmond, 16.North Melbourne, 17.Melbourne, 18.West Coast
R7: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R8: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval
R9: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R10: v Collingwood, MCG
R11: v West Coast, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 5th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.2 (fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.6 (12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 10.7 (14th hardest)
R7: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R8: v Gold Coast, Gabba
R9: v North Melbourne, Ninja Stadium
R10: v Melbourne, Gabba
R11: v Hawthorn, MCG
Current ladder position: 2nd (5-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.5 (14th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (equal 13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 7.8 (third hardest)
R7: v Geelong, MCG
R8: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R9: v St Kilda, MCG
R10: v Sydney, SCG
R11: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 13th (2-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11 (15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.2 (fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 9.3 (10th hardest)
R7: v Essendon, MCG
R8: v Geelong, MCG
R9: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R10: v Adelaide, MCG
R11: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (5-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9 (equal seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 11.7 (17th hardest)
R7: v Collingwood, MCG
R8: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R10: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R11: v Richmond, MCG
Current ladder position: 8th (3-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11.6 (16th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (equal 13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8.2 (fifth hardest)
R7: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
R8: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium
R10: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R11: v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (3-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 13.2 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.6 (second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 10 (12th hardest)
R7: v Carlton, MCG
R8: v Collingwood, MCG
R9: v Greater Western Sydney, GMHBA Stadium
R10: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R11: v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 6th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.6 (fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8.3 (sixth hardest)
R7: v Sydney, People First Stadium
R8: v Brisbane, Gabba
R9: v Western Bulldogs, TIO Stadium
R10: v Hawthorn, TIO Stadium
R11: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 3rd (4-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 14.2 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.8 (sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 7.7 (equal hardest)
R7: v Western Bulldogs, Manuka Oval
R8: v Sydney, SCG
R9: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R10: v Fremantle, Engie Stadium
R11: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 4th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10 (12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.4 (11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 9.2 (ninth hardest)
R7: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
R8: v Richmond, MCG
R9: v Melbourne, MCG
R10: v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium
R11: v Brisbane, MCG
Current ladder position: 7th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.3 (10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (equal 13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8.8 (eighth hardest)
R7: v Richmond, MCG
R8: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R9: v Hawthorn, MCG
R10: v Brisbane, Gabba
R11: v Sydney, MCG
Current ladder position: 17th (1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.8 (equal second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (equal 16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8 (fourth hardest)
R7: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R8: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Brisbane, Ninja Stadium
R10: v Richmond, MCG
R11: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.4 (third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 12.3 (18th hardest)
R7: v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R8: v Western Bulldogs, Mars Stadium
R9: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R10: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval
R11: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 11th (3-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.5 (11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.2 (equal ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 11.3 (15th hardest)
R7: v Melbourne, MCG
R8: v Hawthorn, MCG
R9: v West Coast, MCG
R10: v North Melbourne, MCG
R11: v Essendon, MCG
Current ladder position: 15th (2-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.5 (sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 13.2 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 7.7 (equal hardest)
R7: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium
R8: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Carlton, MCG
R10: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R11: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 12th (3-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.3 (fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.2 (equal ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 9.7 (11th hardest)
R7: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R8: v Greater Western Sydney, SCG
R9: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R10: v Carlton, SCG
R11: v Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 14th (2-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.8 (equal second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9 (equal seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 10.3 (13th hardest)
R7: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
R8: v Melbourne, Optus Stadium
R9: v Richmond, MCG
R10: v St Kilda, Optus Stadium
R11: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 18th (0-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 6.7 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (equal 16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8.5 (seventh hardest)
R7: v Greater Western Sydney, Manuka Oval
R8: v Port Adelaide, Mars Stadium
R9: v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium
R10: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R11: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 9th (3-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9 (ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.4 (hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-18: 11.5 (16th hardest)