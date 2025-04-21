Check out your club's run of fixtures across the next five weeks

Fremantle players look dejected after a loss to Melbourne in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE has failed to make the most of an easy start to the season and the Dockers face a run that will put their finals aspirations to the test.

The Dockers are 3-3 after a disappointing loss to Melbourne on Saturday and their win-loss record is even more worrying when assessing where their first six opponents sit on the ladder.

Five of Fremantle's first six games have been against teams currently outside the top eight, with the average ladder position sitting at 13.2 – the second easiest run to begin the season behind Gold Coast (14.2).

The Dockers' next five games are against Adelaide (fifth), St Kilda (12th), Collingwood (first), Greater Western Sydney (fourth) and Port Adelaide (11th), those opponents holding an average ladder position of 6.6. Only the Western Bulldogs (6.4) have a tougher next five games.

Before their shock loss to Richmond, the Suns had capitalised on their easy fixture with wins over West Coast, Melbourne and North Melbourne, and their thrilling victory against Adelaide.

Essendon (11.6), Carlton (11), Brisbane (10.5) and the Kangaroos (10.2) have also had favourable early runs.

Winless West Coast has faced the toughest early fixture of any side after coming up against Gold Coast, Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney in its opening six games, but has an easier run to follow.

Sydney, which is 2-4, has had the equal second hardest start to the year, along with Melbourne, with last year's grand finalist having already come up against Hawthorn, Brisbane and Collingwood.

The Tigers have a chance to add to their wins with the easiest fixture across the next five weeks, with their opponents having an average ladder position of 13.2, while West Coast (11.2) and Melbourne (11.2) also have friendly runs coming up.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be. Due to the uneven number of games played, the ladder for this analysis has been ordered by win percentage instead of premiership points

1.Collingwood, 2.Brisbane, 3.Gold Coast, 4.Greater Western Sydney, 5.Adelaide, 6.Geelong, 7.Hawthorn, 8.Essendon, 9.Western Bulldogs, 10.Fremantle, 11.Port Adelaide, 12.St Kilda, 13.Carlton, 14. Sydney, 15.Richmond, 16.North Melbourne, 17.Melbourne, 18.West Coast

R7: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R8: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

R9: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R10: v Collingwood, MCG

R11: v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 5th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.2 (fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.6 (12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 10.7 (14th hardest)

Nick Daicos is tackled by Izak Rankine during Collingwood's clash against Kuwarna in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R8: v Gold Coast, Gabba

R9: v North Melbourne, Ninja Stadium

R10: v Melbourne, Gabba

R11: v Hawthorn, MCG

Current ladder position: 2nd (5-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.5 (14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (equal 13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 7.8 (third hardest)

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Geelong, MCG

R8: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R9: v St Kilda, MCG

R10: v Sydney, SCG

R11: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 13th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11 (15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.2 (fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 9.3 (10th hardest)

James Rowbottom tackles Oliver Hollands during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Essendon, MCG

R8: v Geelong, MCG

R9: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R10: v Adelaide, MCG

R11: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (5-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 11.7 (17th hardest)

Sam Durham tackles Nick Daicos during Essendon's clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Collingwood, MCG

R8: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R10: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R11: v Richmond, MCG

Current ladder position: 8th (3-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11.6 (16th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (equal 13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8.2 (fifth hardest)

Zach Merrett in action during the match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

R8: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

R10: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R11: v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 10th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 13.2 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.6 (second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 10 (12th hardest)

Jordan Clark tackles Brent Daniels during Fremantle's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Carlton, MCG

R8: v Collingwood, MCG

R9: v Greater Western Sydney, GMHBA Stadium

R10: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R11: v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 6th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.6 (fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8.3 (sixth hardest)

Rory Lobb and Jeremy Cameron contest the ball during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Sydney, People First Stadium

R8: v Brisbane, Gabba

R9: v Western Bulldogs, TIO Stadium

R10: v Hawthorn, TIO Stadium

R11: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 3rd (4-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 14.2 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.8 (sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 7.7 (equal hardest)

Matt Rowell is tackled by Josh Weddle during the round five match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium, April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Western Bulldogs, Manuka Oval

R8: v Sydney, SCG

R9: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R10: v Fremantle, Engie Stadium

R11: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 4th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10 (12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.4 (11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 9.2 (ninth hardest)

Lachie Whitfield in action during Greater Western Sydney's qualifying final against Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

R8: v Richmond, MCG

R9: v Melbourne, MCG

R10: v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium

R11: v Brisbane, MCG

Current ladder position: 7th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.3 (10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (equal 13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8.8 (eighth hardest)

James Sicily and Nick Holman are seen during Hawthorn's clash against Gold Coast in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Richmond, MCG

R8: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R9: v Hawthorn, MCG

R10: v Brisbane, Gabba

R11: v Sydney, MCG

Current ladder position: 17th (1-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.8 (equal second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (equal 16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8 (fourth hardest)

Dayne Zorko and Christian Petracca wrestle during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R8: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Brisbane, Ninja Stadium

R10: v Richmond, MCG

R11: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 16th (1-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.4 (third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 12.3 (18th hardest)

Harry Sheezel and Beau McCreery during North Melbourne's game against Collingwood in R11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R8: v Western Bulldogs, Mars Stadium

R9: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R10: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

R11: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 11th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.5 (11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.2 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 11.3 (15th hardest)

Zak Butters kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Melbourne, MCG

R8: v Hawthorn, MCG

R9: v West Coast, MCG

R10: v North Melbourne, MCG

R11: v Essendon, MCG

Current ladder position: 15th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.5 (sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 13.2 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 7.7 (equal hardest)

Toby Nankervis in action during Richmond's clash against West Coast in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

R8: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Carlton, MCG

R10: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R11: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 12th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.3 (fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.2 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 9.7 (11th hardest)

Reuben Ginbey tackles Mitch Owens during West Coast's clash against St Kilda in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R8: v Greater Western Sydney, SCG

R9: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R10: v Carlton, SCG

R11: v Melbourne, MCG

Current ladder position: 14th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.8 (equal second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 10.3 (13th hardest)

Chad Warner is tackled by George Hewett during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

R8: v Melbourne, Optus Stadium

R9: v Richmond, MCG

R10: v St Kilda, Optus Stadium

R11: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 18th (0-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 6.7 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (equal 16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 8.5 (seventh hardest)

Clayton Oliver and Jack Viney tackle Harley Reid during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Greater Western Sydney, Manuka Oval

R8: v Port Adelaide, Mars Stadium

R9: v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium

R10: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R11: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 9th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9 (ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.4 (hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-18: 11.5 (16th hardest)