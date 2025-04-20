Josh Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Brisbane in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Demons just needed a little bit of Kozzy magic, sometimes you have to win ugly plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round six of the 2025 season.

1) Don't forget about the other Daicos

With his younger brother, Nick, rapidly ascending to be one of the best players in the game, Josh Daicos can sometimes get overlooked. In the big defeat of Brisbane on Easter Thursday, Nick again starred, but big bro was running shotgun in another brilliant outing. The 2023 Copeland Trophy winner had 10 disposals, including a 50m goal, in the tone-setting first quarter and was a thorn in the Lions' side all night with his drive from half-back. He finished with 30 disposals at a stunning 90 per cent efficiency, not only helping in attack, but winning the ball back in defence. Nick is an amazing player, but Josh sent a little reminder that he's not far behind. – Michael Whiting

2) Rozee is the solution to Power's Houston problem

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has been able to solve two problems with one move after shifting Connor Rozee to half-back last week and doubling down in the eight-point win over Sydney on Sunday. Rozee has shown in recent times that he can be stifled by close attention in the midfield, but he had little trouble shaking off James Jordon while playing in defence before the Swans removed the tag in the second term. The smooth-moving skipper was a key to launching the Power's attacks from the back half and added a threat when further forward, while he gathered 27 disposals and 825m gained to again show he can be the long-term solution to the hole left by Dan Houston's departure. - Martin Pegan

3) This young Eagle can transform West Coast's midfield

Elijah Hewett had become the forgotten man in West Coast's young midfield after his 2024 season was wiped out because of foot injuries, but an outstanding second half against Essendon on Friday night highlighted just how talented the young onballer is. Hewett had a team-high 12 contested possessions and five clearances, winning 11 disposals in a blistering third quarter. His two goals came from 50m set shots and were team-lifting. The Eagles have lacked a player with speed and power in the midfield after Harley Reid was moved to half-back and with Elliot Yeo injured. When those two return to the engine room, Hewett should get even more opportunity to show his match-breaking assets in a midfield that will look very different to the one that has struggled so far this season. - Nathan Schmook

4) Sometimes, you just have to win ugly

Adelaide has been lauded for its scoring, and questioned for its defence, after a mixed first five games of the season that included wins over St Kilda, Essendon and North Melbourne. But while it was hard work, the Crows' scrappy 18-point victory over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday should hold them in good stead. The game never reached great heights even before the rain arrived in the third quarter, but Adelaide will be thrilled to find a way to win a contest that featured just 11 goals. If the Crows continue to show they are capable of winning games that aren't shootouts, they will be a major threat in 2025. – Dejan Kalinic

5) The Demons just needed a little bit of Kozzy magic

After missing the opening three games of the season due to suspension, Kysaiah Pickett has worked his way into the year. On Saturday afternoon against Fremantle, he put on a show and proved to be the spark that Melbourne has been so desperate for across its winless start. His ability to start in the middle and slide forward, unsettling the Dockers' defensive unit and making the most of it on the scoreboard, was the difference in the game. Not only were his five goals crucial to the 10-point win, but his energy and endeavour lifted the team as a whole, as his ground-level chaos generated repeat opportunities to score. For coach Simon Goodwin, his performance was evidence of how much Melbourne had missed him earlier in the year, and now with a win under the belt, the Demons will be looking to ride the Pickett momentum through the rest of the season. - Gemma Bastiani

6) Good Friday footy still a winner, despite an on-field fizzer

An 82-point blowout between North Melbourne and Carlton wasn't ideal for the primetime Good Friday slot. But despite the disappointing on-field spectacle, off the field the game couldn't have been more successful. The match drew a sellout crowd of more than 47,000 and raised $324,533 for The Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal. From the joint banner, the guard of honour, the ambassadors and the hospital visits, this game means a lot to a lot of people. Carlton may have got the four points, but both sides walked away winners. - Phoebe McWilliams

7) A pivotal four games will test Gold Coast's toughness away from home

The Suns burst out of the blocks this year with what they couldn't achieve in 2024 - an away win - and saluted three times on the road in their undefeated opening four games before Saturday night's loss to Richmond. But those victories were against West Coast, Melbourne and North Melbourne, the clubs currently occupying the bottom three rungs on the ladder. Gold Coast's next four trips away start with a short drive to face Brisbane at the Gabba in round eight, before St Kilda (at Damien Hardwick's hated Marvel Stadium), Geelong in Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium. If they fail to claim an away scalp in that period, the monkey will well and truly be clinging to the Suns' back, with the elephant in the room - missing finals yet again - ready to pile on. - Howard Kimber