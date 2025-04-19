RICHMOND players and supporters may have a little more love for Marvel Stadium after downing the previously undefeated Gold Coast at the venue on Saturday night.
The Tigers, with Tim Taranto outstanding in the middle, never trailed in their 12.8 (80) to 9.15 (69) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.
But there were nervous moments in their second win of the year, as a 43-point margin was almost wiped out when the Suns kicked five unanswered goals in the final term.
However, when the final siren sounded the Richmond faithful had plenty to celebrate as their rebuilding side sprung one of the biggest shocks of the season so far.
Experienced duo Taranto (35 disposals) and Jacob Hopper (27) were busy in the middle, and Nick Vlastuin (27) had 15 intercept possessions.
Noah Balta had 10, along with 14 disposals and four contested marks, while Tom Lynch and Seth Campbell kicked two goals each.
There was plenty of feeling in the contest from the outset and spot fires broke out after each of Richmond's first three goals.
The Suns were unable to capitalise on a 31-18 advantage in first-half forward entries, trailing by 14 points at the main break when Hugo Ralphsmith converted a long set shot on the siren.
The Tigers' big move came in the third quarter, sparked when Maurice Rioli Jnr shoved Sam Collins off the ball to kick the first goal of the second half.
Richmond piled on 6.1 to 1.2 for the term as the lead ballooned to 43 points.
There were some nervous moments at the start of the final quarter when Gold Coast kicked three goals in four minutes.
But the Tigers stemmed the bleeding and hung on despite being held goalless in the last term.
Ben Long kicked three goals for Gold Coast and midfield trio Matt Rowell (28 disposals), Touk Miller (33) and Noah Anderson (32) won plenty of the ball.
It was Richmond's first win at Marvel Stadium in a dozen games, ending a barren stretch that started in 2021 after then-Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said he hated going to the "soulless" league-owned venue.
Jonty goals but Mac is the fall guy
It's all about the kids at Tigerland this year, so when second-gamer Jonty Faull snapped through his maiden major early in the opening quarter it was smiles all round. Except on the faces of the Suns players, and Mac Andrew in particular. Tempers had flared from the opening siren and it was the young key defender who let it get to his head first, throwing Seth Campbell to the ground and giving away a free kick and an easy 'double goal'.
"I hate coming here"
Damien Hardwick uttered those famous words about Marvel Stadium in 2019 when he was coach of a dominant Richmond side. Even when he left Punt Road the 'Dimma curse' stayed with the club, the Tigers failing to salute at the venue since round 11, 2021, and never in Adem Yze's short time in charge. However, Richmond fans will be hoping Saturday night's result will see the hoodoo head home to Queensland in Hardwick's hand luggage.
Vlastuin the Nick of time
Nick Vlastuin was a rock in Richmond's defence through its glory years and he isn't about to go quietly into footy's long goodnight. By half-time he had already notched his highest possession count for the year with 21 touches, 11 of them intercepts. At the long break the Suns led the inside 50 count 31 to 18, yet trailed by 14 points as attack after attack was turned back by the 31-year-old triple premiership player. It's doubtful Vlastuin believes he'll be part of another flag team at Punt Rd, but his effect on the new generation could make that day come sooner than anticipated.
RICHMOND 3.4 6.5 12.6 12.8 (80)
GOLD COAST 2.3 3.9 4.11 9.15 (69)
GOALS
Richmond: Lynch 2, Campbell 2, Taranto, Short, Ross, Rioli, Ralphsmith, Lalor, Faull, Dow
Gold Coast: Long 3, Graham 2, Walter, Miller, King, Flanders
BEST
Richmond: Vlastuin, Taranto, Hopper, Banks, Campbell, Rioli
Gold Coast: Miller, Rowell, Long, Noble, Andrew, Anderson
INJURIES
Richmond: TBC
Gold Coast: TBC
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Luke Trainor, replaced Samson Ryan in the fourth quarter
Gold Coast: Nick Holman, replaced Ethan Read in the third quarter
Crowd: 18,423 at Marvel Stadium