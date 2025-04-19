ADELAIDE'S ugly slog of an 18-point win over Greater Western Sydney is being admired as a beauty by coach Matthew Nicks.
The Crows remain among the early pacesetters after their gritty 7.10 (52) to 4.10 (34) triumph at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Captain Jordan Dawson (27 disposals, nine inside 50s) helped the Crows to fifth spot with a 4-2 win-loss record – the same as the fourth-placed Giants.
The gruelling, defensive nature of the win was treasured by Nicks, as it adds to the repertoire of his usually free-scoring Crows.
"It won't be perfect every week but tonight was a really positive night," Nicks said.
"I enjoy footy as much as anyone, I enjoy watching a spectacle.
"But from a coaching point of view, my experience will tell you ... you have to be able to defend."
Skipper Dawson was superb with eight tackles and five clearances among his stats and his midfield mate Matt Crouch revelled in the heavy going with 26 touches and seven clearances.
GWS had the top three ball-winners – Lachie Whitfield (39 disposals), Tom Green (36) and Lachie Ash (29).
"We couldn't really get up and going at all," GWS coach Adam Kingsley said.
"Adelaide defended us quite well.
"We had opportunities to be better and we weren't and then they (Adelaide) were harder and tougher than us around the ball.
"We generated 14 shots for the game ... that's pretty ordinary."