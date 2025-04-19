ADELAIDE has logged a slog of an 18-point victory over Greater Western Sydney to remain among the early pacesetters.
The Crows, with Taylor Walker kicking two goals, triumphed 7.10 (52) to 4.10 (34) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
CROWS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
Adelaide is in fifth spot with a 4-2 win-loss record – the same as the fourth-placed Giants – after their gritty win in testing conditions.
The Giants kicked just one goal in a wind-swept opening half, before rain in the third term further hampered ball-handling.
The Crows led by 13 points at half-time and cashed in with three goals to one in the third term for a decisive 23-point buffer at the last change.
Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson was superb with 27 disposals, nine inside 50s and eight tackles, and his midfield mate Matt Crouch revelled in the heavy going with 26 touches and seven clearances.
Recruit Alex Neal-Bullen picked up 20 touches and a vital snapped goal, and Rory Laird (21) and Max Michalanney were defensive standouts.
GWS had the top four ball-winners – Lachie Whitfield (39 disposals), Tom Green (36), Lachie Ash (29) and Finn Callaghan (28).
But the visitor often burnt the ball and sorely missed Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan (calf) as an attacking focal point.
Adelaide's attacking guns Walker, Riley Thilthorpe and Ben Keays all fired early with first-term goals as the home side built a 3.2 to 0.3 quarter-time lead.
But all scoring dried up in the second term – GWS stalwart Josh Kelly kicked his side's first goal in the 11th minute, the only major of the quarter.
The Crows were ahead 3.5 to 1.4 at half-time and backman Michalanney kicked his first goal in his 51st AFL game in the opening play of the third quarter – his 45-metre effort put the hosts 19 points clear.
But Giant Darcy Jones threaded a reply to reduce the margin to 12 points, before a decisive patch for the Crows.
Firstly, Neal-Bullen goaled in heavy traffic, then Walker converted after a high ruck infringement from Kieren Briggs.
The strikes gifted Adelaide breathing space, and it kept GWS at arm's length before 40,062 spectators in the final term when outscored two goals to one.
Bizarre first half leaves crowd groaning
There were more groans than cheers during the first half amid a surprisingly dour contest between two teams fancied to play finals in 2025. There were plenty of errors from both teams as just four goals were kicked for the half, with turnovers a problem in windy conditions. The rain started in the third quarter to turn the contest into a slog.
Max's moment
After a forgettable opening half, the second started with a terrific moment for Crows defender Max Michalanney. Michalanney delivered his first career goal in his 51st career game with an excellent finish from just inside 50, providing the Crows, and the game, with a much-needed spark.
Big forward suffers injury blow
Darcy Fogarty appeared to hurt his shoulder after a bump from Harry Himmelberg in the third quarter, but the Crows forward played on. Adelaide opted to substitute Sid Draper during the term, only for Fogarty's day to come to an early end. The powerful forward was left icing his shoulder midway through the final term, but the Crows managed to see out their win.
ADELAIDE 3.2 3.5 6.7 7.10 (52)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.3 1.4 2.8 4.10 (34)
GOALS
Adelaide: Walker 2, Thilthorpe, Rankine, Neal-Bullen, Michalanney, Keays
Greater Western Sydney: Thomas, Stringer, Kelly, Jones
BEST
Adelaide: Dawson, Neal-Bullen, Rankine, Hinge, Walker, Keays
Greater Western Sydney: Green, Whitfield, Idun, Ash, Taylor, Callaghan
INJURIES
Adelaide: Fogarty (shoulder)
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Sam Berry (replaced Sid Draper in the third quarter)
Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O'Halloran (replaced Callum Brown at three-quarter time)
Crowd: 40,062 at Adelaide Oval