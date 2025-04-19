Follow all the action from Saturday's round six games

Heath Chapman in action during the match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has made a late change ahead of its Easter Saturday clash with Melbourne.

Defender Heath Chapman has been withdrawn due to illness, with veteran James Aish coming into the side.

Chapman has played every game for the Dockers this year, averaging 14.2 disposals. Aish, meanwhile, will suit up for just his second game of the season after starting as the substitute in round three against West Coast.

It is Fremantle's first game against Melbourne at the MCG since round 11, 2023, where it won by seven points. It comes into the game on a three-match winning streak, while the Demons are yet to post a win for 2025.

Isaiah Dudley has been named as the Dockers' sub to start the game, while Harry Sharp is Melbourne's sub.

While Fremantle named Oscar McDonald to replace the suspended Patrick Voss, the Dees swung the axe.

Bayley Fritsch, Jacob van Rooyen and Jack Henderson have been dropped with Daniel Turner, Tom Fullarton and Koltyn Tholstrup coming in.

Melbourne v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Nil

Fremantle: Heath Chapman (illness), replaced in the selected side by James Aish

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Harry Sharp

Fremantle: Isaiah Dudley

In a blockbuster clash, Adelaide (3-2) hosts Greater Western Sydney (4-1) on Saturday.

The Crows will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after consecutive defeats against Gold Coast and Geelong.

The Giants, meanwhile, are flying, with captain Toby Greene inspiring their win over St Kilda last time out.

Greater Western Sydney is unchanged, while the Crows have regained Nick Murray and recalled Sam Berry in place of James Peatling and Lachlan Sholl.

Damien Hardwick comes up against his former club again when Gold Coast makes the trip to Marvel Stadium to face Richmond.

The Suns have made the most of an easy fixture to begin the year and are 4-0 ahead of facing the lowly Tigers.

West Coast, Melbourne and North Melbourne have fallen to the Suns to start 2025, while they also edged the Crows in a thriller.

The youthful Tigers are on a four-match losing streak after starting the year with a surprise victory over Carlton.

Connor Budarick is in for the Suns, replacing Sam Clohesy, while Richmond has recalled Noah Balta, Sam Lalor and Samson Ryan and dropped Jacob Blight, Tyler Sonsie and Jacob Bauer.