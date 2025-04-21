It was a big weekend of AFL Fantasy as The Traders lick their wounds

Ryley Sanders in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LONG Easter weekend saw plenty of dramas for AFL Fantasy coaches. From selection issues, substitutes and lower than expected scores, round six had it all.

It is fair to say the substitute rule isn't a friend to Fantasy coaches. Popular cash cows trade targets Saad El-Hawli and Tom Gross were given the role in Friday night's game for scores of -1 and 11. The biggest headache came on Saturday night when Luke Trainor was named as Richmond's sub. He came on to score two points.

While it came with some risk, the three on-field rookies in defence had the Fantasy Gods having a laugh.

Just like they did for Warnie who was pretty happy to get Nick Daicos in his team for 131, but it was at the expense of Ryley Sanders who had a career-high 130.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the fun of round six and turn their attention to the next round with a look at potential trade targets including some Demons and Hawks who have a nice run of games coming up.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round seven, the Anzac round of Fantasy.

Episode guide

0:30 - Calvin on top once again shooting into the top 600.

2:50 - Roy's plus-three goes to Angus Hastie ... for not playing!

6:00 - Tristan Xerri was traded out by 5.5k coaches and he scored 116.

7:05 - The Doctor gets five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal.

8:45 - News of the week featuring important Magoo News.

16:40 - Tag watch.

19:10 - Is the three rookie defence a good thing?

23:30 - Max Gawn is the No.1 man in the ruck.

28:30 - Tom De Koning to Tristan Xerri will cost $7k.

32:40 - Is there a rookie crisis?

35:40 - Can we trade out the likes of Dayne Zorko, Clayton Oliver and Will Ashcroft?

42:40 - Hawthorn's run looks great for midfielders making Jai Newcombe and James Worpel great options.

52:20 - Jason Horne-Francis versus Christian Petracca.

