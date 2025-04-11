Richmond will be without Harry Armstrong after the forward was injured at training

Harry Armstrong is tackled by Jackson Mead during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST-YEAR forward Harry Armstrong is set to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks after suffering a high-grade hamstring tendon injury at training during the week.

The no.23 draft pick injured himself in an "awkward contest" at training on Thursday, Richmond confirmed on Friday.

“Harry has been terrific since arriving at the Club in the off-season and has made a bright start to his AFL career," Tigers performance boss Tim Livingstone said.

Harry Armstrong, Sam Lalor and Luke Trainor. Picture: @RichmondFC X

“Unfortunately, he is now going to miss some football. We will be cautious with Harry across the coming months and make sure that when he returns later in the year that he is ready to go.”

Armstrong has featured in all four of Richmond's games so far this season, kicking four goals in total.

