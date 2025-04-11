Carlton coach Michael Voss concedes the situation is urgent ahead of a Gather Round clash against another winless club, West Coast

SPEARHEAD Harry McKay's return is being hailed as a fillip for winless Carlton as coach Michael Voss concedes the urgency to rescue its season.

The 16th-placed Blues will officially enter crisis mode if they lose to last-placed and fellow winless outfit West Coast on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

The Gather Round fixture looms as massive for Voss. How massive?

"The bigger picture says there's urgency in it, yeah, no doubt," Voss told reporters at Glenelg Oval on Friday.

"But the temptation is to probably go into that space.

"Our performance is about sort of what's in front of us. And if you go any further than that, you generally find yourself in a bit of trouble."

Voss said the Blues were still searching for a "a style of footy we want to bring ... we want to bring energy to it".

McKay's return from personal leave to partner Charlie Curnow in attack is a welcome boost for a Blues team struggling to score - it has posted meagre totals of 46, 75, 60, 69 points in four straight defeats.

The tall attacker detailed his mental health issues in a midweek podcast which Voss said was important for McKay and the football community.

"When people find their challenges, we've got a wonderful way as a football industry to be able to support where we can," Voss said.

"And I'm really proud of Harry.

"I'm really proud of our club and how they've really stood strong in behind him and giving him the space that he's needed to be able to work through a few things.

"And he's in a good place ... I said previously that when you see his name on the team sheet, he'll be ready to go.

"So he's in a good spot, he feels like he's ready to go and he can't wait to get out there."

McKay is among four changes for the Blues, with Matthew Cottrell, Matthew Carroll and Corey Durd also recalled.

"He (McKay) is an important member of our team but more importantly for us is that we see him in the space that he's in now - and that's all we ever want," Voss said.

"The fact he gets to come out and play football and do the thing he loves, a little reward for us.

"He just wants to get on with business as well and doesn't want necessarily too much fuss about it, but acknowledges there's going to be some interest in it."

The Eagles also swung four changes with Tim Kelly, Tyler Brockman, Noah Long and Tom Cole all axed.

Dangerous attacker Jake Waterman returns alongside fellow forward Liam Ryan Harry Edwards and Jack Hutchinson.