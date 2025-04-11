The teams for Sunday's round five games have been announced

Sean Darcy, Liam Henry and James Worpel. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruck Sean Darcy and midfielder Hayden Young will both play their first games of the year on Sunday, while St Kilda has lost speedster Liam Henry from the side named on Thursday night.

And Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel comes into the side to replace stricken star Will Day ahead of the Hawks' blockbuster clash with Port Adelaide on Sunday night.

Darcy comes into the Dockers side to face Richmond after recovering from knee and ankle surgeries over the pre-season. He'll provide cover for injured ruck Luke Jackson (hamstring), while Young comes back from a hamstring injury to add more run to the Dockers' midfield.

Sam Switkowski also comes into the Freo line-up, with injured pair Corey Wagner and Nathan O'Driscoll going out.

The Tigers have handed a debut to first-year key forward Jonty Faull and recalled Maurice Rioli jnr and Hugo Ralphsmith in place of injured duo Sam Lalor and Harry Armstrong, and the omitted Kaleb Smith.

St Kilda captain Jack Steele comes in for Isaac Keeler (managed), while Henry has been withdrawn from the team to face GWS after being named on Thursday night. Arie Schoenmaker has been added to the emergencies.

The Giants will again be without veteran midfielder Stephen Coniglio (glute) who failed to pass a fitness test on Friday. Small forward Harvey Thomas comes in for Brent Daniels (adductor).

And Worpel for Day is the only change at Hawthorn for the highly anticipated clash with the Power, who have added veteran Travis Boak and rookie Tom Cochrane in place of the suspended Darcy Byrne-Jones and defender Logan Evans.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

Richmond v Fremantle at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST

RICHMOND

In: M.Rioli, J.Faull, H.Ralphsmith

Out: S.Lalor (hip), H.Armstrong (hamstring), K.Smith (omitted)

R4 sub: Jacob Bauer

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, S.Switkowski, S.Darcy

Out: C.Wagner (calf), N.O'Driscoll (ankle), L.Jackson (hamstring)

R4 sub: Karl Worner

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST

ST KILDA

In: J.Steele

Out: I.Keeler (managed)

R4 sub: Angus Hastie

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Thomas

Out: B.Daniels (abdominal strain)

R4 sub: Xavier O'Halloran

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 6.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Cochrane, T.Boak

Out: D.Byrne-Jones (suspension), L.Evans (omitted)

R4 sub: Joe Berry

HAWTHORN

In: J.Worpel

Out: W.Day (foot)

R3 sub: Luke Breust