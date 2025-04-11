Josh Dunkley says regardless of Norwood Oval's dimensions, Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy presents a stern challenge

Ed Richards and Josh Dunkley during a Gather Oval media opportunity at Norwood Oval on April 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHATEVER the AFL ground dimensions, Western Bulldogs star Sam Darcy presents a massive threat for Josh Dunkley and his Brisbane teammates.

Norwood Oval's narrow wings will compel both teams to modify their tactics when they clash in Saturday's Gather Round match.

But after a training run at the suburban Adelaide venue on Friday, Dunkley said if the Lions did not defend well, the in-form Bulldogs key forward would run riot regardless.

"I feel like Darc, if he gets kicked the ball one-on-one, he's very hard to beat," former Bulldog Dunkley said.

"So it's irrelevant ... the ground size. He's going to be a threat to our team and our defence.

"It's probably more up the field, around the ball, if we can minimise the use that they get inside 50 and make it a bit more of a scrap ... it might impact the way he's able to impact the game in the air."

After training on the ground known as the Parade for the first time, Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards summed it up as "skinny".

While the Lions thrashed North Melbourne at Norwood last year, this is the first time the Bulldogs will play there.

"It's skinny - that was the first thought - but so is Whitten Oval," Richards said of the Bulldogs' home ground.

"We're looking forward to that aspect.

"I don't think it changes too much. We're still going to go after our ball movement, still be aggressive, try to put the Lions' great defence to the sword."

The Lions are yet to play at Adelaide Oval in a Gather Round, but Dunkley said that did not bother the reigning premiers.

"It is a great place to play - last year was an unbelievable vibe here," he said of Norwood Oval.

"We love it. Wherever we're told to play, we play.

"We're all business as usual. We don't look at whether we play at Adelaide Oval or here."

The in-form Lions are unchanged, while Bulldogs defender Jason Johannisen makes his long-awaited return from injury.

The Bulldogs also will give Cooper Hynes his AFL debut and have recalled Luke Cleary.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs defender Rory Lobb has been busy with the hair dye again, replacing the "Lobster" symbol on the back of his head with "woof woof".

"I preferred the lobster. The 'woof woof' looks like a little child wrote it on the back," Richards said.

"The lobster had a bit more artistic touch to it. This one is a little bit more rogue."