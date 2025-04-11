The match review findings from Thursday night's clash between Adelaide and Geelong are in

James Peatling tackles Oisin Mullin during the R5 match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on April 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ADELAIDE midfielder James Peatling has been slapped with a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Geelong's Oisin Mullin.

During the first half of Thursday night's match, the Crows recruit pinned the arms of Mullin, spun him and then dumped him into the ground.

Learn More 00:23

Luckily for Peatling, the Irish Cat recovered and played on, before being substituted out for tactical reasons in the fourth quarter.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

It means Peatling will miss next Saturday's match against his former side Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval.

Meanwhile, Geelong star Bailey Smith can accept a $1000 fine with an early plea for an obscene gesture after Thursday night's match.

Bailey Smith was seen giving a double one-fingered salute to a fan at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Screenshot via X

"It was probably not my best moment but I was just walking off getting around the fans and then someone was just getting stuck into Danger a bit more than he should have," Smith told Channel Seven on Friday.

"We were in enemy territory and I kind of love that sort of stuff. I love the back and forth between the fans.

"If I had my time again I probably shouldn't have done the double-bird, but it's just all part of it and there's only so much you can cop ... but don't talk s*** to the skipper, I guess."