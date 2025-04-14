The Power have acknowledged Willie Rioli's "deep-seated pain" in regards to Hawthorn, but say a now deleted social media post "was not the appropriate forum" to air his feelings

Ken Hinkley and Willie Rioli jnr speak during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following article contains the name of a deceased person.

PORT Adelaide has acknowledged Willie Rioli's "deep-seated pain" in regards to the Hawthorn Football Club, but says a now deleted social media post "was not the appropriate forum" to air his feelings.

Rioli was involved in a late flashpoint in Sunday night's Gather Round grudge match against the Hawks, receiving a rare double goal as the Power sealed victory.

He had theatrically held the ball out at Hawk Changkuoth Jiath before scoring from the goal-line. Jiath then pushed the Power forward over, triggering a melee and a free kick to Rioli, who promptly slotted another goal.

Rioli posted the incident in an Instagram story with the caption: "Play with fire, you’re gonna get burnt. My hatred for this club goes way pass (sic) last year(’s) antics, what they did to my dad, and my brother, is why I can’t stand them. Not the players."

The Port goalsneak received racial abuse in response before deleting the post.

Rioli's father Willie snr, who died in 2022, was drafted by the Hawks in 1990 but didn't play a senior game.

His cousin Cyril Rioli, a four-time premiership Hawk, and other former Hawthorn Indigenous players last year settled a federal court case with the club over racism claims.

While Port Adelaide acknowledged Rioli's feelings towards the Hawks, it said their player understood his post was inappropriate.

"Willie Rioli and his family continue to carry deep-seated pain and sadness from past family experiences," the Power said in a statement.

"Despite the depth of feeling Willie and his family have, social media was not the appropriate forum for Willie to share his emotions last night. Willie understands this.

"Willie's welfare remains our priority and the club will continue to provide support for Willie and his family through this time."

Willie Rioli jnr celebrates a goal during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Rioli received backing from the AFL Players Association after the racial abuse.

"The racist and homophobic comments sent to Willie on his social media accounts are beyond acceptable," AFLPA chief Paul Marsh said in a statement.

"For what feels like the 1000th time, we ask these so-called football supporters to stop racially abusing the players.

"Thanks to those fans who continue to call this out."