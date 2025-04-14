Nat Fyfe has suffered another injury setback while playing in the WAFL

Nat Fyfe looks dejected after a loss during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NAT FYFE suffered a moderate-grade hamstring strain while playing for Peel on Saturday, scans have revealed.

Fyfe had been building up match fitness in the WAFL for several weeks after undergoing a knee arthroscopy in January when the injury occurred.

While Fyfe will not require surgery, a return-to-play timeline for the dual Brownlow medallist has not yet been confirmed, with Fyfe's symptoms and functionality to be assessed over the next fortnight.

"It’s obviously frustrating for Nat as he had been progressing well following his knee injury sustained during the pre-season,” Dockers footy boss Joe Brierty said.

"We know the calibre of the person and player that he is, and we know Nat will dedicate himself to his recovery with the support of our performance health team."

Fyfe played 22 games out of a possible 23 in 2024, but was reduced to just nine in 2023 and seven in 2022 as he battled various injuries.