Fremantle's Patrick Voss has faced the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night after a high hit on Nick Vlastuin

Patrick Voss handballs in front of Nick Vlastuin during the R5 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Barossa Park on April 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Patrick Voss has failed in his bid to overturn a three-match suspension that left Richmond defender Nick Vlastuin bloodied during their clash on Sunday afternoon.

Vlastuin suffered a nasty cut on his nose and was sent from the field under the blood rule.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer.

The 21-year-old Dockers tall will now miss games against Melbourne, Adelaide and St Kilda.

The Dockers argued at Tuesday night's Tribunal hearing the charge should be downgraded to high impact, which would have reduced the penalty by one game.

Vlastuin was left with a broken nose and Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson KC said he could have suffered a more serious injury.

"It is apparent from the video footage that the force here was very considerable indeed," Gleeson said in his verdict.

"The players met at speed and Voss swung his arm at speed.

"The extent and nature of the force of impact and the fact that full force of the impact struck Vlastuin's face leads us to find that the potential for more serious injury was real.

"The video evidence shows quite clearly that this was a forceful blow to the head, and one that experience and common sense indicate could have readily result in a concussion."

Tim Taranto remonstrates with Patrick Voss during Richmond's game against Fremantle in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dockers advocate Tim Hammond SC pointed to Richmond's medical report, which said Vlastuin was not concussed.

The Tigers added Vlastuin will not miss any training and is available for Saturday night's game against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.

But after deliberating for nearly half an hour, the Tribunal jury ruled the original penalty would stand.

In the Tribunal hearing, AFL advocate Amara Hughes said there were six reasons why it was severe impact, including the risk of a more serious injury.

The Tigers pointed to a Tribunal case two years ago when Port Adelaide's Willie Rioli faced a three-game game for striking Essendon opponent Jordan Ridley.

While Ridley missed a game because of his injury from the incident, Rioli's charge was downgraded from severe to high and his penalty reduced to two matches.