Adam Kingsley is confident star goalkicker Jesse Hogan will overcome soreness and line up for their top-eight clash against Adelaide

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during the R5 match between GWS and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan is nursing muscle soreness, but Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is confident the star forward will be fit for their top-eight clash against Adelaide.

Hogan was a notable absentee from main training with his Giants teammates on Thursday ahead of their Adelaide Oval clash, instead doing light work on an exercise bike.

Pulling up sore after kicking two goals in their 28-point win over St Kilda, Hogan was joined on the sidelines at training by injured small forward Brent Daniels (abdominal).

While Daniels had already been ruled out of travelling for their Saturday game with Stephen Coniglio (glute), Kingsley assured the sight of Hogan opting out of training was not unusual.

Reigning Coleman medallist Hogan has already missed out on AFL action through injury, sidelined from the first two rounds with a broken thumb.

He has kicked 15 goals so far to help the third-placed Giants to a 4-1 start to the season.

"It's not un-normal (sic) to see Jesse not train on a six-day break. He manages his body pretty carefully," Kingsley said on Thursday.

"He is a bit sore out of the game (against St Kilda) so we'll just see how that plays out tomorrow.

"If it gets to a point where we think it's a risk we won't play him, but I don't think it'll be that."

Daniels and Coniglio are expected to be available to face the Western Bulldogs next weekend, but Kingsley admitted the pair could face more time on the sidelines.

"I stood here last week and said I expect them to play this week (against the Crows) and they won't, so I don't know the answer," Kingsley said.

"They're both minor (injuries) but they're still lingering so I don't know. Does that make it minor? I don't know.

"We want them back out there but we want them to be fit.

"We don't want to push them out there when they're not (ready) so we need to manage them really well and make sure they're symptom-free before we bring them back in."

Brent Daniels in action during the R4 match between GWS and West Coast at Engie Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

As Kingsley mulls sending tagger Toby Bedford to talented onballer Izak Rankine or Crows captain Jordan Dawson, the Giants boss won't waste any time on spicing up their reunion with former winger Isaac Cumming.

Ex-Giants midfielder James Peatling will be made to watch from the Crows sidelines after copping a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

"He's (Cumming) been doing a really good job for them," Kingsley said.

"We won't pay any extra attention to him. We'll enjoy playing against him.

"He's obviously a really good clubman of this footy club for a long period of time and a close friend to a lot of our people.

"We'll make sure that he doesn't influence the game but we'll shake his hand at the end of the game."