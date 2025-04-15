Undefeated Brisbane takes on red-hot Collingwood in a blockbuster clash, while two sides continue the hunt for their first win

Dayne Zorko and Tom Mitchell exchange words during the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY will again be spread across much of the country with round six to be played across five states after all 18 clubs descended on South Australia last week.

Brisbane and Collingwood open the round with a blockbuster contest before North Melbourne and Carlton meet in the Good Friday SuperClash each hoping to give their season a much-needed boost.

Adelaide has another opportunity to prove that it can overcome a genuine contender when it hosts Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, while Geelong and Hawthorn renew hostilities with both sides chasing a top-four spot on Easter Monday.

Here is what to look out for across round six as well as a tip for each match.

Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba

Thursday, April 17, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 11.13 (79) d Brisbane 11.12 (78), R23 2024

What it means

Brisbane (5-0) is yet to hit top gear even as it starts its premiership defence with five consecutive victories built on giving up healthy leads then chasing them down. The winning streak is the longest the Lions have opened a season with since 1948, when they were known as Fitzroy, but they could still do with making a statement against a Magpies outfit they have not beaten in their past three attempts.

Collingwood (4-1) has brushed off claims that its experienced line up might be too old and too slow, as it has won all four matches since starting the season with a defeat in Opening Round. The Magpies’ winning streak has come against four finals hopefuls but they could put themselves firmly among the early flag fancies with another victory over the reigning premiers.

Darcy Cameron celebrates during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Hugh McCluggage has been one of Brisbane’s most consistent and durable players during its six-years-and-growing stay near the top but is now taking his game to a new level as his side seeks to go back-to-back. The 27-year-old midfielder is averaging a career-high 26.2 disposals and six clearances to remain one of the standouts even as the Lions enjoy enviable depth in their onball brigade.

Jamie Elliott has enjoyed a rollercoaster ride of a career at times due much more to fitness concerns rather than issues with form. The livewire forward showed with three majors last week against Sydney that he remains as dangerous as ever near goal, even at the age of 32, with the versatility that he brings to the Pies forward line still critical even as Elliott reaches 200 games.

Early tip: Brisbane by 11 points

Lachie Neale chases Nick Daicos during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Friday, April 18, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 16.11 (107) d North Melbourne 14.4 (88), R19 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (1-4) started the season full of hope that it could be more competitive then showed signs of a brighter future with a stirring win over Melbourne. But three consecutive defeats since then, each with the opposition piling on more than 100 points, is a growing concern especially as the Roos come up against a Blues outfit that has found scoring easy the past four times the teams have met.

Carlton (1-4) took a first step towards reigniting its season with a convincing win over West Coast as it was able to move the ball more freely and scored over 75 points for the first time this year. But clouds are still hovering over the Blues especially with their forward line again struck down with injury as they look to prove that they can run out a game against more competitive sides.

Michael Voss looks dejected after a Carlton loss during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Game shapers

Harry Sheezel has enjoyed a decorated start to his career personally even while North Melbourne has won only seven times in his first 49 matches. The 20-year-old now looms as a key to the Roos turning around their form and finally bouncing back up the ladder as the time he spends in the midfield and closer to goal continues to grow.

Adam Cerra is putting last year’s injury-hit campaign behind him as he gradually gets back to his best even while Carlton has largely been under the blowtorch. The 25-year-old midfielder had arguably his most impactful game for a couple of years when gathering 27 disposals and eight clearances last week against the Eagles but his ability to move the ball swifty remains a weapon still to be unlocked.

Early tip: Carlton by 14 points

Harry Sheezel and Patrick Cripps compete for the ball during the match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Essendon, Optus Stadium

Friday, April 18, 4.10pm AWST

Last time: Essendon 19.8 (122) d West Coast 13.14 (92), R15 2024

What it means

West Coast (0-5) was broadly expected to finish in the bottom four this season as it embarks on the long road of a rebuild but it is now at risk of losing any signs of progress as the heavy defeats mount up and its percentage drops below 50. The Eagles will at least be searching for small wins and could start with claiming just a second quarter this year after their fast start against the Lions.

Essendon (2-2) has shaken off suggestions that its list is too thin to compete with finals hopefuls after it bounced back from a pair of early defeats with wins over Port Adelaide and then Melbourne. The Bombers could put themselves on the brink of the top eight with a fifth consecutive win over the Eagles before a blockbuster Anzac Day clash next week.

Mason Redman celebrates a goal during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Game shapers

Jake Waterman enjoyed a breakout year as he overcame a horror stretch of injury and illness to play 20 matches and boot 53 goals. The powerful forward has been sidelined again this year but returned against the Blues for his second game of the season to show how important he will be for the Eagles to remain competitive even as he unusually misfired with his kicking for goal.

Nic Martin continues to add a touch of class to an Essendon midfield that can otherwise appear to be at risk of thinning out below captain Zach Merrett. The versatile 24-year-old can be trusted to find plenty of the ball while in the back half or lining up on a wing but is now also lifting his impact closer to goal where his sublime kicking is an ever-looming threat.

Early tip: Essendon by 22 points

Harley Reid fends off Ben Hobbs during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG

Saturday, April 19, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Fremantle 17.14 (116) d Melbourne 10.6 (66), R19 2024

What it means

Melbourne (0-5) is at serious risk of being stuck in a downward spiral as five consecutive defeats make this its worst start to a season since 2012. The Demons continue to have trouble booting big enough scores, with their highest this season being 74 in round one, while they have too rarely been able to enjoy playing on home turf with their last win at the MCG coming more than nine months ago.

Fremantle (3-2) has got its campaign back on track and even climbed into the top eight after doing what it has needed to do against two of the lower-ranked sides with a more impressive win over Western Bulldogs in between. The Dockers made light work of the Demons last year with a pair of victories by an average 71 points and can eye another percentage-boosting win this time around.

Max Gawn and teammates look dejected after Melbourne's loss to Essendon in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Kysaiah Pickett has made an immediate impact after having his start to the season delayed due to suspension as he averages 22.5 disposals in two games and booted a couple of goals to spark a mini-revival against Essendon last week. The Demons need more of the same from the electric forward while perhaps hoping he doesn’t do too much to impress any suitors visiting from the west.

Hayden Young was quick to remind Fremantle what it had been missing as he gathered 18 disposals and booted a pair of goals in limited game time during his first run out of the season. The 24-year-old adds depth and another dimension in the Dockers’ engine room with his solid stature and aggressive running sure to test the Demons’ under fire onball brigade.

Early tip: Fremantle by 28 points

Hayden Young tackles Trent Rivers during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, April 19, 3.45pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 13.16 (94) d Greater Western Sydney 12.6 (78), R16 2024

What it means

Adelaide (3-2) has been handed a reality check after starting its season with three victories that suggested it is finally ready to return to finals for the first time since 2017. A pair of narrow defeats to the Suns and Cats since then were missed opportunities for the Crows to show they might be capable of pushing for much more, making the Giants’ scalp this week worth more than just the four points.

Greater Western Sydney (4-1) has put itself firmly among the top-four contenders as it banks early wins even while being forced to hit the road. The Giants will play at a fifth venue already this season when they meet the Crows, while their forward group is showing signs of gelling better ahead of a likely shootout at Adelaide Oval.

Toby Greene celebrates after the match between Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Isaac Cumming had a frustrated final season with the Giants as injuries limited the half-back to only six matches but his stature at the club was highlighted when he was recalled for their pair of finals. The 26-year-old is yet to properly get moving at his second club but has shown signs of nearing his best as he gets the ball in his hands more just in time to face his former teammates.

Sam Taylor is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, key defenders in the game with his ability to both lock down on dangerous forwards and regularly intercept the ball in the air. The 25-year-old Giant is set for a mouth-watering clash with Riley Thilthorpe this week though Taylor looms as almost as much of a threat to the Crows when he turns defence into attack.

Early tip: Adelaide by nine points

Jordan Dawson in action during Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, April 19, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 14.10 (94) d Richmond 10.6 (66), R24 2024

What it means

Richmond (1-4) is staying in games for longer as it addresses the slow starts that plagued its first three matches this season but a longer-running issue now looms on the horizon. The Tigers have failed to win any of their past 11 matches at Marvel Stadium in a horror streak that started under current Suns coach Damien Hardwick, with their last victory at the venue coming almost four years ago.

Gold Coast (4-0) has started the season with four consecutive victories for the first time in its history as it rises to unfamiliar territory in second place on the ladder. The Suns can move to the brink of another club record with a victory against Richmond that would equal their best winning streak while also piling more misery on a side that they have not lost to since 2000.

Nick Holman celebrates a goal during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Tom Lynch has got four games under his belt this year as he already matches the number he was able to play in each of the past two injury-riddled seasons. The Tigers key forward has booted one goal in each of his appearances this year but can carry extra motivation for a bigger haul this week against the club that he played 131 matches for and led before making the move south.

Daniel Rioli is going a long way to quickly repaying the Suns for their arguably large outlay at the trade table when bringing the dashing defender over from the Tigers last year. The three-time premiership player has been critical to his new side putting together their best ever start to a season as his classy kicking and experience in big moments justifies coach Damien Hardwick’s faith in him.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 47 points

Tim Taranto tackles Touk Miller during Richmond's clash against Gold Coast in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Port Adelaide, SCG

Sunday, April 20, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 14.11 (95) d Port Adelaide 8.11 (59), PF 2024

What it means

Sydney (2-3) snapped an eight-match losing streak that peaked with a humiliating 112-point thumping against Port Adelaide late last season when it brushed aside its rivals in a preliminary final. But the Swans have failed to find the same form that took them to a Grand Final since then with three defeats from as many matches against last year’s finalists since coach Dean Cox took charge.

Port Adelaide (2-3) took a huge step towards silencing the doubters of its coaching succession plan when closing Gather Round with a resounding victory over heated rivals Hawthorn. The Power could now leapfrog the Swans and push towards a top eight spot with another win over a side that they had the wood on until falling short with a spot in the decider on the line.

Port Adelaide players celebrate a goal during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Hayden McLean has had little time to warm into the season after being sidelined early in the year with the Swans suffering an injury crisis in their forward half. The 197cm forward-ruck has stood tall with six goals in his three matches this year but will need to rise to a new level against the Power with Joel Amartey again out with a hamstring issue and Logan McDonald likely underdone.

Mitch Georgiades did well to return from a ruptured ACL early in 2023 to play 20 matches and boot 44 goals for Port Adelaide last season. The 23-year-old is now comfortably grasping the role as the focal point of the Power’s forward line as he has booted 12 goals in their past four matches while his contested marking ability continues to improve.

Early tip: Sydney by seven points

Tom McCartin tackles Jordon Sweet during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, April 20, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 19.10 (124) d St Kilda 9.10 (64), R6 2024

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (2-3) did a lot right as they opened up a commanding lead over Brisbane before becoming the latest side to be overrun by the reigning premiers. The Dogs hope to recall captain Marcus Bontempelli this week and will appreciate being back at a venue where they have won their past seven though the Saints also have a strong record with only one defeat in their past nine visits.

St Kilda (3-2) lost few admirers as it was outclassed by Greater Western Sydney before mounting a brave comeback last week. The Saints might have been given an indication against the Giants of where they truly sit at the moment but can expect to be more competitive against a Bulldogs outfit that is also expected to be fighting for the lower end of the top eight spots.

The Western Bulldogs leave the ground after a loss during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Game shapers

Ed Richards had his name put up in lights earlier this week as the defender-turned-midfielder was revealed to be among the five restricted free agents still looking for a new deal this year. The 25-year-old looms as a critical resigning for the Bulldogs especially as he adds a point of difference to their onball brigade that will be hoping to welcome back their skipper against the Saints.

Jack Macrae was a mainstay in the Bulldogs midfield for almost all of his 12 seasons at the club, at least until the 2016 premiership player was pushed to the side at times last year. The 30-year-old ball magnet is now enjoying a new lease on life with the Saints as he averages 29 disposals and a career-high nine clearances ahead of a showdown with his former club.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 14 points

Jack Steele handballs during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Hawthorn, MCG

Monday, April 21, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 16.14 (110) d Hawthorn 9.5 (59), R17 2024

What it means

Geelong (3-2) showed that it will once again be among the top-four contenders as it chased down Adelaide to claim a rousing victory on the road. The Cats now head to their home away from home to take on their old foes in the traditional Easter Monday clash bolstered by beating the Hawks in five of their past six matches with a streak that started in 2020.

Hawthorn (4-1) came crashing back to earth after four consecutive victories that took it to the top of the ladder before being outplayed by Port Adelaide on the big stage. Cracks were exposed in the Hawks’ armour as the Power surged early but coach Sam Mitchells’ side can now turn to a formidable record at the MCG with eight consecutive wins at the venue by an average 45 points.

Hawthorn players look dejected after a loss during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Game shapers

Tom Atkins no longer flies under the radar as cements his place as one of the competition’s premier run-with players and starts to win more of the ball at the coalface himself. The 29-year-old had 23 disposals with nine clearances against the Crows last week and is sure to relish being handed another crucial role against the Hawks’ injury-hit onball brigade.

Nick Watson might only be in his second season with Hawthorn but has quickly shown that he likes to shine under the spotlight of the biggest stages. The high-flyer booted seven goals in two finals last year but has run hot and cold this season, as most small forwards tend to do, and will be out to make more of an impact on the Hawks’ return to the MCG.

Early tip: Geelong by four points